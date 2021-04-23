Orlando Brown Jr. Reportedly Traded to Chiefs; Ravens Get 1st-Round Pick, More

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The Baltimore Ravens completed a blockbuster trade on Friday by agreeing reportedly to send offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Chiefs will send four draft picks, including the No. 31 choice in the 2021 NFL draft, to Baltimore in exchange for Brown and two draft picks.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport added the Chiefs will get a 2021 second-round pick and a 2022 sixth-round pick, and the Ravens will receive third- and fourth-round picks this year and a 2022 fifth-rounder.

Schefter noted the Chiefs and Brown will also begin negotiations on a long-term contract extension with his current deal set to expire after 2021.

Brown, 24, spent his first two years in the NFL at right tackle before moving over to the left side of the offensive line in 2020 when All-Pro Ravens starter Ronnie Stanley suffered a season-ending ankle injury.

After making the switch to left tackle, Brown had no interest in moving back to the right side, prompting Baltimore to look at trade options a year before the Oklahoma product hit free agency—especially with Stanley under contract through 2025.

Per ESPN's Jamison Hensley:

"While Brown insisted it's not about money, the top five left tackles are averaging $18.7 million per season while the top five right tackles are making $4.5 million less ($14.25 million), according to Spotrac. The Ravens were aware that Brown had seen himself as a left tackle. But some members of the organization was [sic] caught off guard that Brown made it so public. This was out of character from the affable Brown, who grew up around this team and wrote a note to Ozzie Newsome before the draft that it would be special for him to play in Baltimore."

Orlando Brown Sr. spent six years with the Ravens, ending his career in Baltimore in 2005.

Hensley noted the Ravens had hopes of landing a first-round pick by trading Brown Jr., the first time Baltimore has acquired a top-30 selection via trade in franchise history.

Now entering a contact year, Brown will look to prove his time at left tackle was no fluke in 2020 and earn a massive contract in the process.

Offensive line was an obvious area of need for the Chiefs coming out of the Super Bowl. Even after signing guard Joe Thuney in free agency, they released both of their starting left tackles, Mitchell Schwartz and Eric Fisher, in February.

Rather than hope one of the top offensive tackles in this year's draft fell to them, the Chiefs made a bold move to acquire one of the best players at the position who is still in the early stages of his career to protect Patrick Mahomes.

The Ravens used Brown to add more draft assets this season that they can use either to pick players they like or potentially package picks in order to move up for someone they truly covet but may not be available when they make their first pick at No. 27.