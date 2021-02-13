Bucs' Antoine Winfield Jr. Fined for Mocking Chiefs' Tyreek Hill in Super Bowl

Steve Luciano/Associated Press

Antoine Winfield Jr.'s unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs cost him $7,815.

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety was fined for mocking Tyreek Hill's peace sign celebration after a stop on fourth down.

Winfield was flagged for 15 yards, but he told reporters after the game he had no regrets about taunting Hill.

"It was just something I had to do," Winfield said. "When we played them earlier, Hill went off on us. He backflipped in front of my face and gave me the peace sign, so it was only right that I gave him the peace sign back to him at this moment. It felt amazing to be able to do that."

Hill has thrown up the peace sign to opposing defenders throughout his career when he breaks a big play for a touchdown. The Chiefs star did it to Winfield during the regular season when the two teams played in Week 12.

Kansas City won that game 27-24, with Hill going off for 203 of his 269 yards and three touchdowns in the first quarter.

The Buccaneers got revenge with a 31-9 blowout victory over the Chiefs on Feb. 7 to win the second Super Bowl in franchise history.