Impact Wrestling No Surrender 2021: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights
For many, Impact Wrestling's No Surrender was just another live event special. For Tommy Dreamer, it was the culmination of a lifelong journey.
While some celebrate a milestone birthday with cake and gifts, Dreamer did as he has done since the first day he laced a pair of boots: he fought, this time in the main event and against Rich Swann for the company's world title.
The match, set up by an emotional show-opening video package that told the story of one of wrestling's most esteemed legends, headlined a jam-packed broadcast that vowed to write the latest chapters in ongoing feuds, wrap up others, and continue the build to Impact's April 24 Rebellion pay-per-view.
Was The Innovator of Violence able to defy odds one more time, doing the unthinkable by defeating Swann and adding one more world title to his Hall of Fame resume? Or did Swann thwart the challenge of a man he considers a mentor en route to his long-awaited showdown with Moose?
Find out with this recap of Saturday's Impact Plus presentation.
Match Card
- Impact World Championship Match: Rich Swann (c) vs. Tommy Dreamer
- No Disqualification Texas Tornado Match for the Knockouts Tag Team Championships: Havok and Nevaeh vs. Tasha Steelz and Kiera Hogan (c)
- X-Division Championship Match: TJP (c) vs. Rohit Raju (with Mahabali Shera)
- Three-Way Dance for the Impact World Tag Team Championships: Chris Sabin and "Cowboy" James Storm vs. Private Party (with Matt Hardy) vs. The Good Brothers (c)
- Triple Threat Revolver Match: Trey Miguel vs. Suicide vs. Willie Mack vs. Josh Alexander vs. Ace Austin vs. Chris Bey vs. Daivari vs. Blake Christian
- Matt Cardona and Eddie Edwards vs. Brian Myers and Hernandez
- Six-Woman Tag Team Match: Jordynne Grace, Jazz and ODB vs. Deonna Purrazzo, Kimber Lee and Susan
- Crazzy Steve, Black Taurus and Rosemary vs. XXXL and Tenille Dashwood
- Jake Something vs. Deaner
Announced for Saturday's show are:
Coverage begins at 8:00 p.m.
Decay vs. XXXL and Tenille Dashwood
XXXL’s Larry D and Acey Romero partnered with Tenille Dashwood in the opening contest of No Surrender, battling Decay’s trio of Crazzy Steve, Rosemary and the imposing newcomer, Black Taurus.
After a hot start by the gothic trio of antiheroes, XXL and Dashwood seized control by isolating Crazzy Steve. A tag to Taurus sparked a babyface comeback and led to action breaking down. Romero sent Dashwood, his own partner, over the top rope with a powerbomb, wiping the field of competitors out.
Rosemary responded with green mist to Romero and Taurus powered Larry D down with a modified brainbuster for the win.
Result
Decay defeated XXL and Dashwood
Grade
C-
Analysis
This was a harmless opener that got everyone involved on the card but ultimately, it was little more than a showcase for the Decay faction.
There was little in the way of storytelling to speak of but Taurus showed off his power and certainly looked like the star of the bout.
Dashwood lost, again, continuing her disappointing run in Impact to this point while XXXL were little more than oversized tackling dummies for the newcomer.
There was nothing wrong with it, but it was not a particularly memorable contest either.
Eddie Edwards and Matt Cardona vs. Brian Myers and Hernandez
Eddie Edwards and Matt Cardona formed an unlikely alliance in a battle against the latter’s longtime friend and partner Brian Myers and his newfound muscle, Hernandez, to set up this tag team bout.
Myers manipulated things early, providing a distraction just in time for Hernandez to wipe Edwards out at ringside and seize control of the match, all behind the official’s back. The heels worked over the former world champion and in the process, Big Mex ripped off a turnbuckle pad in a moment that would prove significant later in the match.
Edwards attempted numerous times to tag Cardona into the match but a cheapshot by Hernandez rendered the former Broski out of action on the floor. When Edwards finally did make the tag, Cardona exploded into the match like a ball of fire.
Edwards re-entered the match and sailed through the ropes, directly into the waiting arms of Hernandez, who flattened him at ringside. A second attempt by the persistent former world champion proved fruitful as he wiped Hernandez out. Back in the ring, Myers sent Cardona into the aforementioned exposed turnbuckle and finished him with a clothesline for the win.
Result
Myers and Hernandez defeated Cardona and Edwards
Grade
B-
Analysis
And so the feud will continue.
This was an action-packed tag match with a solid heat segment and the story of Edwards repeatedly looking to tag but finding no one and having to fight from underneath a little more was true to his character and teased that maybe, Cardona was screwing with him and would align with Myers.
That was not the case and now, the former WWE United States champion will be looking for revenge against Myers following the screwy finish. Whether Edwards remains involved is a mystery but Hernandez figures to hang around The Most Professional Wrestler for the time being, a much-needed heater for a guy the company appears to have plans for.
Jake Something vs. Deaner
When Deaner gave into the motivational efforts of Eric Young and Joe Doering, his cousin Jake was left with two options: join him in Violent By Design or carve his own path. He chose option two, leading to a battle between blood as the newly minted Jake Something combatted Deaner in singles competition Saturday night.
After an early onslaught by Jake, the smaller Deaner cut him down, grounding his opponent and unleashing with fury. He wrapped Jake around the ring post, continuing his agony. Finally able to create some separation by way of a Jake Cutter, the babyface fought his way back into the match.
Jake teased a superplex to the floor but Deaner escaped his clutches and delivered a sit-out powerbomb out of the corner for two. Jake recovered, launched himself over the top rope at Young and Doering and proceeded to put Deaner away with a Black Hole Slam for the win.
After the match, the heels beatdown Something, concluding with a Doering powerbomb off the rope and through a table. Violent By Design stood tall to close the segment.
Result
Jake Something defeated Deaner
Grade
C+
Analysis
Deaner spent such a long time as a babyface that he is still finding himself and his move set in this heel role. With a little more seasoning, this could have been even better than it was.
The action was solid, the effort was there and the result was a solid match that told the intended story. Something being aware enough to wipe out Young and Doering was a nice touch, as was the post-match beatdown to return heat to the heels.
Jake is going to need backup at some point. It will be interesting to see who steps up. Both Rhino and Heath have unfinished business with Young and Doering...
Triple Threat Revolver Match
According to Impact Wrestling, the rules for the Triple Threat Revolver Match state, “Three competitors start the match. When one is pinned or submitted, another will enter the fray. The Triple Threat matches will continue until there are no more entrants, in which the final pinfall or submission will earn the victor a shot at the X-Division Championship!”
Trey Miguel, Suicide and Blake Christian started the contest off. The masked vigilante of Impact Wrestling was the first eliminated, giving way to Chris Bey’s entry into the match.
Christian delivered a standing Spanish Fly on the floor to Miguel, leaving the commentary team to question whether the former Rascal was injured. Back inside, Bey caught Christian with knees to the midsection and delivered the Vertebreaker to eliminate him.
Daivari was out next, the veteran competitor of the match with two decades of experience. The former WWE competitor was dominant in a small dose but Miguel eliminated him by pinfall in short order, giving way to the arrival of “The Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander.
Bey withstood an onslaught from Alexander, rocking him with a big kick to the face. Alexander caught him, though, and flattened him. An ankle lock put an end to Bey’s night and brought about Willie Mack’s appearance.
Mack exploded across the ring, rocking Miguel with a clothesline and adding a cannonball to Alexander. He teed off on the competitors before joining Miguel on the ropes for an exchange of strikes. Alexander cut their battle off and the action broke down.
Ultimately, Alexander and Miguel put Mack away with a double pin in time for Ace Austin to become the final combatant to enter the ring.
Austin capitalized on two exhausted competitors, dominating the action until Miguel delivered a springboard cutter on Alexander. He wiped the former tag team champion out on the floor, leaving Miguel and Austin to pair off in the ring.
Miguel rocked Austin with a superkick, then added a headscissors to Alexander on the floor. Moments later, Alexander recovered, hoisted both men on his shoulders and brought both down to the mat. Alexander delivered a backbreaker, wiped out Madman Fulton and finished Austin with a double underhook piledriver for the win.
Result
Alexander defeated Miguel, Austin, Bey, Suicide, Mack and Daivari to earn a shot at the X-Division Championship
Grade
B+
Analysis
Your enjoyment of the triple threat formula is ultimately going to decide how much you like or can even sit through a match of this type. While new and innovative is always welcome, some concepts are better left to one-offs. This might be one of them, if only because of the repetition of it.
With that said, the competitors made the most of their time and delivered some seriously fun wrestling. Things picked up considerably with the arrival of Alexander and continued with the entries of Mack and Austin. The chemistry between all involved was promising and set the X-Division up for some entertaining wars in the coming weeks and months.
Alexander winning was an interesting choice in that few would look at him and think “X-Division champion” but he brings a mat and submission-based arsenal to that roster that really only TJP can match. Might a contest between them be on the horizon?
Texas Tornado No Disqualification Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match
Knockouts tag team champions Fire & Flava (Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz) reluctantly took to the squared circle Saturday for a No Disqualification Texas Tornado Match against Havok and Nevaeh, their gold at stake. The desperate champions impressed early on, raking at the eyes of their opponents and throwing themselves into their opponents.
Navaeh, her partner momentarily incapacitated, found herself on the receiving end of a two-on-one beatdown. Her resiliency kept her and her partner alive long enough for Havok to make the save. The champions, hellbent on proving they belonged in that role, continued to take the fight to the challengers.
Steelz caught Navaeh with a Codebreaker, only for Havok to send the champions crashing to the mat with a double suplex. A blind charge into the ring saw Havok crash into a steel chair. Moments later, Steelzdelivered a cutter to Navaeh, onto a parking sign, for the successful title defense.
After the match, frustration reared its head as Navaeh walked out on Havok.
Result
Fire & Flava defeated Havok and Navaeh to retain
Grade
B
Analysis
This was a relatively low-key street fight, but it still worked. It never went over the top, instead, staying relatively realistic while telling the story of resourceful champions doing whatever they needed to in order to retain their titles.
And when that didn’t work, a little luck in the form of Havok crashing into the chair certainly did.
The post-match frustrations expressed by Navaeh, who was left to fight on her own more than once in the match, is indicative of a breakup to come. If so, do not be surprised to see the underrated Navaeh effectively fill the role of the veteran babyface looking for that title she has long been denied.
As for Steelz and Hogan, they are stars and exactly the tag team around whom the Knockouts tag titles should be built.
X-Division Championship Match: TJP vs. Rohit Raju
The neverending rivalry between TJP and Rohit Raju wrote yet another chapter as the No. 1 contender attacked TJP before the bell, wiping him out at ringside. TJP wiped out the massive Mahabali Shera on the floor, then took the fight to Raju around the studio and back to the ringside area as referee Brian Hebner struggled to gain control.
Hebner finally called for the bell in time for TJP to catch Raju with a basement dropkick to the lower leg. He added a Tornado DDT attempt but Raju countered into a Northern Lights suplex for two.
Raju worked over TJP with aggression and focus we had not seen out of the Mocha-Skinned Manimal during his run with Impact. The champion fought back, rocked Raju with a Detonation Kick and scaled the ropes for the Mamba Splash.
Raju caught the flying champion in a triangle choke but TJP countered into a submission. Raju countered that into a crossface. TJP finally escaped, delivered the aforementioned Mamba Splash and scored the win and successful title defense.
Result
TJP defeated Raju to retain
Grade
B+
Analysis
TJP and Raju had wrestled each other entirely too many times leading into this match, potentially burning the audience out on the particular pairing. Instead, they had their best match to date, a dramatic display of hold and counter-hold and a wrestling match between two very competent in-ring performers.
The near-falls and teased submissions helped build drama while Alexander’s win in the Triple Threat Revolver Match left viewers thinking Impact would go with Raju for the win to setup a more traditional babyface vs. heel match.
As it is, TJP and Alexander will bring all sorts of mat brilliance to the X-Division, leading to what has the very real potential to be the best wrestling match the X-Division has seen in years.
Kudos to Raju and TJP for changing things up and keeping things fresh here and still managing to turn in their finest match to date.
Six-Woman Tag Team Match
Jordynne Grace, Jazz and ODB battled Knockouts champion Deonna Purrazzo, Kimber Lee and Susan in a Six-Woman Tag Team Match, the latest chapter in a budding rivalry.
The babyfaces erupted with a flurry of offense early but The Virutosa and Co. wore Grace down, cut her off from her partners and worked her over in an attempt to score the win.
A hot tag to ODB sparked a babyface comeback that was halted when Susan raked Jazz’s eyes in a spot that led to The OG accidentally clocking Grace with a back elbow. Jazz recovered and applied the STF to Susan for the submission victory.
Result
Grace, Jazz and ODB defeated Purrazzo, Lee and Susan
Grade
C-
Analysis
The amount of talent involved in this one was not indicative of the quality of the match.
A rushed tag team bout that accomplished nothing and did not even determine the next contender to Purrazzo's title, there was really no reason for this to be on the card.
That Jazz and Grace's mishap did not even factor into the closing moments of the match only created more questions about why this was even here.
A rare misfire from a great Knockouts division.