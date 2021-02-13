Tom Brady Tweets He's 'Back to Work' with '#EyesOn8' After Bucs' Parade

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

TB12 Sports, the wellness company founded by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tom Brady, posted a picture of the quarterback back on the training field Saturday less than a week after the team won Super Bowl LV and he captured his seventh championship.

"Oh yeah, we're coming back," Brady told CBS' Jim Nantz while accepting the Super Bowl MVP Award on Sunday, confirming his intention to play a 22nd NFL season.

At 43, the three-time MVP is going to face annual questions about whether he's ready to retire, but he's continued to defy every aging curve en route to becoming one of the most accomplished athletes in history.

Brady, who has previously said he aimed to play until 45, said before the Super Bowl he's willing to consider extending that timetable based on how the next few years go.

"Definitely. I'd definitely consider that," Brady told reporters Feb. 1. "It's a physical sport. Just the perspective I have on that is you never know when that moment is. Just because it's a contact sport. There's a lot of training that goes into it. And it has to be 100 percent commitment from myself to keep doing it."

Part of what's allowed the University of Michigan product to dominate for so long is the relentless work ethic he represented in Saturday's picture.

Six days after crushing Patrick Mahomes and the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs, and three days after a Bucs championship celebration after which he joked about drinking a little too much avocado tequila, Brady was right back on the field preparing for a season that won't start for nearly seven months.

The Tampa Bay front office has some work to do in the offseason with linebackers Shaquil Barrett and Lavonte David, wide receivers Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown, tight end Rob Gronkowski and running back Leonard Fournette among a large group of pending free agents.

The presence of Brady makes the Buccaneers an attractive option, so the team should be able to re-sign those players or bring in suitable replacements on team-friendly deals to create a roster that can contend once again in 2021.