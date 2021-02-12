    Steven Stamkos, Oskar Lindblom Among Players Added to NHL's COVID-19 List

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistFebruary 12, 2021

    Tampa Bay Lightning's Steven Stamkos stretches before an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
    Steve Nesius/Associated Press

    Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos was among the players added to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list Friday.

    ESPN's Greg Wyshynski provided the full update, which also included Philadelphia Flyers winger Oskar Lindblom, a bone cancer survivor:

    Stamkos didn't play in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Florida Panthers because of a lower-body injury. The Bolts listed him as day-to-day prior to his placement on the COVID list.

    The 31-year-old captain was off to a terrific start to the 2020-21 season with 14 points (seven goals and seven assists) in 11 games. The Lightning sit atop the Central Division with 19 points (9-2-1 record).

    Along with Stamkos' absence, Tampa Bay also lost second-line center Anthony Cirelli to an injury Thursday that head coach Jon Cooper said "didn't look great."

    That's two key members of the top six the reigning champions will have to replace in the short term.

    Meanwhile, Lindblom returned to play in September after completing treatment for Ewing's sarcoma. He's recorded four points (two goals and two assists) in 13 appearances for the Flyers this season.

    Placement on the NHL's COVID list does not automatically mean the Swedish forward has tested positive.

    Both of the league's games scheduled for Friday—the Boston Bruins vs. New York Rangers and St. Louis Blues vs. Arizona Coyotes—will move forward, but three of the contests slated for Saturday were previously postponed because of coronavirus issues.

    The NHL has postponed 35 games so far this season.

