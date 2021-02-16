2019 NBA Re-Draft: Where Do Zion, Ja Morant and the Rest of the Class Land?

13 of 13

21. Oklahoma City Thunder: Talen Horton-Tucker

The Los Angeles Lakers sheen might make Talen Horton-Tucker a bit overrated, and it's hard to ignore his career 29.1 percent hit rate from deep. But the developing wing turned 20 shortly before his second season began, and it says something that the Lakers are giving him consistent rotation minutes in a title-defense season.

22. Boston Celtics: Cody Martin

To be clear, this is the Martin brother whose predraft profile was heavier on defense than his brother Caleb's. The latter was projected to be more of a scoring threat, but he went undrafted before also joining the Charlotte Hornets.

Cody has good size on the wing at 6'5" and rebounds well. He's been a dynamite finisher at the rim this season, defends with aggression and hates mid-range jumpers. Though his cosmetic numbers aren't much to look at, he's 17th in win shares and 15th in BPM in the class.

23. Utah Jazz: Terence Davis

Terence Davis has no in-between game to speak of, but the burly 6'4" guard is a lethal finisher inside and a quality three-point shooter (38.9 percent for his career). As a rookie, he was one of the best rebounding guards in the league. That skill has deserted him in a poorer second season, and his lack of feel as a passer means he projects as a score-first reserve going forward.

That's not bad for a guy who wasn't among the 60 players picked in 2019.

24. Philadelphia 76ers: Goga Bitadze

Conventional centers are boring, but we're running out of players with either high upside or demonstrated production.

Bitadze averaged 8.7 minutes per game as a rookie and looked lost more often than not, but he's taken steps as a paint-protector (4.1 blocks per 36 minutes) and has improved his finishing touch. Slow of foot and missing the three-point shot some draft analysts thought would give him an intriguing stretch dimension in the pros, he looks like one of those reliable low-minute backup 5s who seem to stick around for 10 years.

25. Portland Trail Blazers: Jarrett Culver

This is an ugly fall for Jarrett Culver, who was picked sixth overall by the Suns and dealt to the Timberwolves on draft night.

He simply hasn't shown any offensive game to this point—not as a shooter (29.4 percent on treys), and not as a facilitator (2.4 assists per 36 minutes for his career). He's a good rebounder for a wing, but it's very difficult to imagine Culver will ever be a quality offensive player, particularly with that terrifying 49.3 percent career hit rate from the foul line.

He's been wildly disappointing considering where he was originally picked, but his 6'6" frame and theoretically multi-dimensional potential make him a fine flier this late in the re-draft.

26. Cleveland Cavaliers: Sekou Doumbouya

You could make the case that Sekou Doumbouya has been one of the league's worst offensive players since entering the league, but the 6'8" forward turned 20 on the second day of the 2020-21 season. If he hadn't struggled to this point, it would have been a shock.

Doumbouya is painfully raw, has more career turnovers than assists and lacks instinct on both ends. The journey to passable levels of play will be long. But it's way too soon to close the book on a player who, by the time he's 25, might be a fantastic modern 4.

It's too early to write anybody in this class off, but it'd be especially premature for Doumbouya.

27. Brooklyn Nets: Bol Bol

There's no bigger project in this class than the 7'2" Bol Bol, essentially a small forward trapped inside the body of a longer and much (much) leaner Rudy Gobert.

Bol has hardly played in two seasons, but he hit 44.4 percent of his threes as a rookie and is at 33.3 percent in spot minutes this year. As you'd expect from a guy with his uncommon reach, he can roll out of bed and swat a handful of shots. What's been most jarring is the glimpses we've gotten of Bol running off screens for catch-and-shoot looks.

It may be the case that Bol's build and poor lateral mobility make it impossible to use him in a coherent defensive scheme. But the odd combo of size and small-man instincts is interesting enough to warrant a move up from his original No. 44 position.

28. Golden State Warriors: Naz Reid

The Golden State Warriors went with Jordan Poole in reality, and the Michigan product's return to the G League this season is all the proof necessary that they could have done better.

Reid is a dangerous offensive-minded 5 who can score from anywhere. He makes an effort on defense, but he's undersized, rebounds poorly and doesn't handle himself well against wings in space. You could argue he belongs higher because of his shooting (38.2 percent from deep this season), but all we really know for sure is that he can put up numbers on the league's worst team.

We'll have to stay tuned on him. Sustained scoring could warrant a climb next time we revisit the 2019 draft.

29. San Antonio Spurs: Garrison Mathews

It's specialist time!

Garrison Mathews has taken 114 of his 143 career shots from beyond the arc, hitting a sparkly 39.5 percent of those deep looks over two years with the Washington Wizards. A clever mover off the ball, he offers helpful gravity to an offense. Just don't expect the undrafted 24-year-old guard to do much else.

30. Milwaukee Bucks: Daniel Gafford

Pure center Daniel Gafford has ranked in or above the 93rd percentile in points per shot attempt in both years of his career and has graded out even better than that in block percentage. His range is "dunk", which limits his usefulness. But it's worth noting the Chicago Bulls, who picked him 38th in 2019, have been better defensively with him on the floor.

