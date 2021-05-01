    Carson Green NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Houston Texans OL

    BR NFL Scouting DepartmentContributor IMay 2, 2021

    National Team offensive linebacker Baron Browning of Ohio State (55) battles American Team offensive lineman Carson Green of Texas A&M (55) during the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
    Matthew Hinton/Associated Press

    HEIGHT: 6'6 1/8"

    WEIGHT: 320

    POSITIVES

    —Run blocking

    —Getting hip-to-hip and shoulder-to-shoulder to create movement on double-teams and angle-drive blocks

    —Experience in a diverse, pro-style blocking scheme

    —Solid play strength

    NEGATIVES

    —Inconsistent with his set points with extensive over- and undersets when on an island

    —Only adequate athletic ability and reactionary quickness

    —Struggles to punch, move and pick up loopers

    —Too often is late with his hands in pass protection and struggles to regain leverage after initially getting beat

    2020 STATISTICS

    —2020 All-SEC second team

    —Started all 10 games at RT

    NOTES

    —Team captain

    —His OL was a finalist for the Joe Moore Award

    —40 career starts

    —Invited and participated in the 2021 Senior Bowl

    OVERALL

    Green has below-average athletic ability, play speed and play strength. He's a solid run-blocker in A&M's multiple-blocking scheme who primarily excels creating movement on double-teams, down blocks and kick-outs.

    He is functional in pass protection with the slide to his side or chip help, but he struggles to get to his spot when isolated and is often late with his hands, creating easy wins for good or better pass-rushers. Green can serve as competition for a roster spot in camp but will be a liability in the drop-back passing game if he stays at tackle, making it difficult to see him as anything more than a depth piece.

    GRADE: 5.9/10 (UDFA - Priority)

    OVERALL RANK: 285/300

    POSITION RANK: IOL31

    PRO COMPARISON: John Wetzel

    Written by B/R NFL Scout Brandon Thorn

