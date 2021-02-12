Steelers' T.J. Watt Posts Meme of The Rock to Brother J.J. After Texans Release

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt had a message for his brother J.J. Watt following his release from the Houston Texans on Friday.

In response to J.J.'s announcement of his departure from Houston, T.J. tweeted a GIF of WWE legend Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson doing his signature "just bring it" taunt:

That would suggest that T.J. wants his older brother to sign with the Steelers. Should that happen, all three Watt brothers would be on the same team, as fullback Derek Watt is a member of the Pittsburgh roster as well.

The Texans announced that they had "mutually agreed" to part ways with Watt, who is arguably the greatest player in team history and likely a future Pro Football Hall of Famer.

J.J. has spent his entire 10-year career in Houston, and although injuries have plagued him in recent years, he remains highly effective when healthy.

The 31-year-old is a five-time Pro Bowler and five-time First Team All-Pro. He is also a three-time winner of the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award, making him one of only three players to accomplish that feat since the Associated Press began handing out the prize in 1971.

In 128 career regular-season games, Watt has racked up 101 sacks, which is the most in Texans history. He has four double-digit sack seasons to his credit, including 20.5 in both 2012 and 2014. That ties him for the seventh-most sacks in a single season in NFL history.

Over the past five seasons, three of them have been largely wiped out by injury. He appeared in eight games total between the 2016 and 2017 campaigns and eight games in 2019. Watt recorded 16 sacks in 16 games in 2018 and five sacks in 16 games this past season.

While his sack numbers were down in 2020, he still had 14 tackles for loss, which speaks to his run-stopping ability.

J.J. is no longer the best pass-rusher in the family, though. That title belongs to T.J., who has 49.5 sacks in just four NFL seasons. He has recorded double-digit sacks in three straight years, including an NFL-high 15 in 2020.

T.J. finished third in the Defensive Player of the Year voting in 2019 and second in 2020, so he is trending toward winning the award that his brother has secured three times.

Adding J.J. to a stacked Pittsburgh defense would perhaps give T.J. a boost in his pursuit of a Defensive Player of the Year award since J.J. would perhaps direct some of the blocking assignments his way, creating more space and opportunities for T.J. to rush the passer.

Last season, the Steelers had the No. 3 defense in the NFL both in terms of points and yardage allowed.

Improving the offense—especially the running game—is likely Pittsburgh's biggest need, but if it can land J.J. at a reasonable price, it is hard to envision the Steelers passing up the opportunity, especially with T.J. publicly pushing for it.