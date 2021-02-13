NFL Stars Who Should Be on Trade Watch This Offseason

NFL Stars Who Should Be on Trade Watch This OffseasonFebruary 13, 2021
It can be a surprising thing when a legitimate NFL star gets traded during the offseason. Sometimes such deals come together quickly and unexpectedly, like the New York Giants' decision to move Odell Beckham Jr. two offseasons ago. Other times, they're planned in advance, like the Detroit Lions' trade of Matthew Stafford earlier this year.
However, even when a trade seems to be lingering on the horizon, the reality of it actually taking place comes as a shock.
In many cases, though, trades don't catch the star players involved completely unawares. Whether due to existing rumors, logical team or salary-cap circumstances or a lack of chemistry with the front office, some players should enter the offseason on trade watch.
We're going to examine seven such players here, along with the reasons they may be moved in the coming months, though there's no guarantee that all or any of them actually will be. We'll be looking specifically at standout players with multiple Pro Bowl or All-Pro appearances on their resumes. Players are listed in alphabetical order.
Derek Carr
We'll kick things off with a look at Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who has seemed to be the topic of trade rumors ever since Jon Gruden took over as head coach in 2018. The latest rumor involving Carr also involves a potential Raiders pursuit of Houston Texans star Deshaun Watson.
"Several NFL insiders expect the Raiders to field calls from teams inquiring about Carr's availability," Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal wrote. "Increased demand for his services, insiders say, could create a scenario in which a three-team trade allows the Raiders to acquire Watson."
Carr was more than serviceable as a starter in 2020, ranking 11th in passing yards, 11th in passing touchdowns and 10th in passer rating among full-time starters. But it seems clear that Las Vegas believes it can do better at the quarterback position.
Whether the Raiders do try to acquire Watson from Houston or turn their attention to the upcoming draft—Las Vegas currently picks 17th overall but could theoretically move up significantly with a trade—Carr could be shipped out. At the very least, he cannot take a starting job with the Raiders in 2021 as a given.
Zach Ertz
Based on his emotional reaction to the Philadelphia Eagles' loss in Week 17, tight end Zach Ertz probably already senses that a trade or release is in the works.
"This city means a lot to me, means a lot to my family, and I'm thankful," he told reporters after the game.
A trade would make sense for the Eagles because they could get something in return and save nearly $5 million in cap space. There's a good chance a team would be willing to part with assets to obtain the three-time Pro Bowler rather than risk chasing him on the open market.
There's a possibility too that the Eagles could include Ertz as part of a package to trade quarterback Carson Wentz. The Eagles have been looking to deal the much-maligned signal-caller but are "still waiting" for a deal they feel is adequate, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo (h/t Michael David Smith of ProFootballTalk).
With only one Pro Bowl to his credit, Wentz doesn't qualify as a "star" for this list's purposes, though he should indeed be bracing for a trade. Perhaps including Ertz in a deal could help get it done.
Joe Haden
Unlike most of the players on this list, Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden hasn't been at the center of any hard trade rumors just yet. However, the three-time Pro Bowler cannot be too confident about his status with the Steelers as the new league year draws near.
This is because of the Steelers' cap situation and Haden's salary. The 31-year-old is set to carry a cap hit of more than $15.5 million in 2021. Only quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will carry a higher cap hit next season.
Pittsburgh could save $12.6 million off the cap by releasing or trading Haden, and that cap savings could prove to be monumental. The Steelers are currently projected to be more than $18 million over the cap and have key players like JuJu Smith-Schuster and Bud Dupree slated to hit the open market.
Haden is still a quality starter when healthy—he allowed an opposing passer rating of just 75.9 in 2020—so the Steelers will likely be inclined to get something in return rather than release him. Fans, and Haden himself, shouldn't be surprised if the star corner is on the move early in the offseason.
Julio Jones and Matt Ryan
We're putting Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan and receiver Julio Jones together because it feels extremely unlikely that both will be moved. However, one or the other could find himself in a trade package, and which it is could depend on how the rest of the offseason unfolds.
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Ryan and Jones aren't expected to go anywhere in 2021. However, team president Rich McKay said back in December that the Falcons wouldn't prevent the new regime from pulling the trigger on a Jones or Ryan trade.
"Give us a plan," McKay said, per Jeff Schultz and Tori McElhaney of The Athletic. "Show us what you want to do and show us why. Show us how this gets us to W's and make sure you actually execute the plan."
The draft could play a major role in the futures of Jones and Ryan in Atlanta. The Falcons own the fourth overall pick in this year's draft. If they use it on a quarterback, Ryan may become expendable and/or actually want out of Atlanta. If the Falcons use the selection on a top receiver prospect like Ja'Marr Chase or DeVonta Smith, they may see more value in Jones as a trade chip than as a player, especially with Calvin Ridley coming into his own as a No. 1 receiver.
While cap implications make it unlikely that either player will be dealt—Ryan has just under $50 million in dead money in 2021, while Jones has $38.5 million—both players have to be prepared for the possibility that it could happen.
Deshaun Watson
Watson has a unique place on this list because his desire to be traded may actually be higher than the likelihood that it happens. He signed a new contract extension with the Texans last offseason but has since become disgruntled with the franchise's direction.
"He just wants out," a source close to him said, per Greg Bishop and Jenny Vrentas of Sports Illustrated.
However, the Texans still insist they aren't interested in dealing the three-time Pro Bowler.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that, "The Houston Texans continue to tell any team that calls that they are not trading Deshaun Watson, league sources told ESPN, as the standoff between the team and its franchise quarterback continues."
Still, Houston could reach a point of no return with Watson if the quarterback flat-out refuses to suit up. He could threaten to sit out the regular season, which would cost him money but would also hurt his potential trade value for the Texans. Other teams would then know that the franchise's options would be limited indeed.
If such a point seems inevitable, Houston may be forced to give in and grant Watson his trade. In this particular instance, the player is already watching—and hoping—for a trade to materialize.
Russell Wilson
Let's be clear: The Seattle Seahawks would be foolish to trade quarterback Russell Wilson. He's on the short list of best signal-callers in the game, is likely a future Hall of Famer and is just 32. However, Wilson needs to be on the watch for a potential deal anyway.
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, teams have been calling about Wilson's availability, though Seattle has shown no signs it wants to move him.
"Those teams, from what they have picked up on so far, have gotten no indication that the Seahawks are in any way inclined to [trade] their star quarterback," Pelissero said on NFL Network.
It's worth noting that Wilson has a no-trade clause in his contract and could veto any potential deal. However, there's no guarantee that the team won't approach him with one. And there's a chance Wilson might sign off on it.
"I'm hearing Russell Wilson's camp has grown increasingly frustrated by the Seahawks' inability to protect the eight-time Pro Bowler. He has been sacked 394 times in nine seasons. This situation warrants serious monitoring," CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora tweeted in February.
The Seahawks, in return, appear frustrated with Wilson.
"A source told me that the Seahawks management is not happy with Russell Wilson and his camp for taking this to the media," Dan Patrick said on The Dan Patrick Show (h/t Rob Staton of BBC Sports). "The current situation is not sustainable.
This appears to be one potential trade situation that everyone should be watching.
Contract and cap information via Spotrac.