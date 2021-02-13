NFL Stars Who Should Be on Trade Watch This Offseason

0 of 6

Danny Karnik/Associated Press

It can be a surprising thing when a legitimate NFL star gets traded during the offseason. Sometimes such deals come together quickly and unexpectedly, like the New York Giants' decision to move Odell Beckham Jr. two offseasons ago. Other times, they're planned in advance, like the Detroit Lions' trade of Matthew Stafford earlier this year.

However, even when a trade seems to be lingering on the horizon, the reality of it actually taking place comes as a shock.

In many cases, though, trades don't catch the star players involved completely unawares. Whether due to existing rumors, logical team or salary-cap circumstances or a lack of chemistry with the front office, some players should enter the offseason on trade watch.

We're going to examine seven such players here, along with the reasons they may be moved in the coming months, though there's no guarantee that all or any of them actually will be. We'll be looking specifically at standout players with multiple Pro Bowl or All-Pro appearances on their resumes. Players are listed in alphabetical order.