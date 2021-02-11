Allen Robinson Says He's Open to Returning to Bears in 2021 NFL Free Agency

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The Chicago Bears did not sign No. 1 wide receiver Allen Robinson II to a contract extension during the 2020 campaign, but the Penn State product isn't ruling out a return to the Windy City.

"As everything stands today, I would be open to everything on the table," he said during an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio:

Robinson's status is part of the uncertainty looming over Chicago's offseason. Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is also set for free agency after the Bears declined his fifth-year option, and Nick Foles did not inspire much confidence in 2020.

As a result, the Bears have been linked to Carson Wentz, per Mike Kaye of NJ.com, and could have a new quarterback next season.

Whether Robinson is still on the roster could largely determine how successful that quarterback will be in 2021. After all, the receiver is just 27 years old and has been a bright spot in an otherwise disappointing Chicago offense the past couple of years.

He finished 2020 with 102 catches for 1,250 yards and six touchdowns after posting 1,147 receiving yards in 2019.

The Bears have a win-now defense that features playmakers such as Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks, Roquan Smith and Eddie Jackson. Improving offensively is the most important thing about their offseason, and losing Robinson would be a major blow regardless of what the team does at quarterback.

The wide receiver has his eye on winning a Super Bowl as he hits free agency:

Bringing Robinson back and fixing the quarterback spot would be an ideal place to start, and the wide receiver isn't closing the door on that.