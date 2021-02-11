Raiders Rumors: Tyrell Williams to Be Released in Move Saving $11.5M in Salary

D. Ross Cameron/Associated Press

Wide receiver Tyrell Williams' time with the Las Vegas Raiders will reportedly come to an end at the start of the league year in March.

Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the Raiders plan on releasing him after he missed the 2020 campaign following shoulder surgery. The move would save the AFC West team $11.5 million in salary.

Pelissero noted Williams will be "fully healthy" when he hits free agency and figures to remain in his prime for the immediate future at just 28 years old.

The Western Oregon product went undrafted and was a secondary contributor for the then-San Diego Chargers in the first season of his career in 2015. However, he broke through in his second season with 69 catches for 1,059 yards and seven touchdowns.

Even though he is yet to replicate those numbers, he was productive from 2017-19 with three straight years of more than 650 receiving yards.

At 6'4", his size makes him an ideal candidate for fade routes and red-zone targets, and he has enough speed to beat press coverage and make plays over the top when needed. It looked like he was well on his way to dominance with the Raiders when he scored a touchdown in each of his first five games with the team in 2019, but he found the end zone just one more time the rest of the year.

Las Vegas was clearly comfortable moving on from a financial standpoint, but Williams is talented enough with a track record of solid production to be an under-the-radar addition for teams in need of wide receivers this offseason.

If he bounces back at full health, the veteran could be a No. 2 option on important passing plays during the 2021 campaign.