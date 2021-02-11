    Raiders Rumors: Tyrell Williams to Be Released in Move Saving $11.5M in Salary

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistFebruary 11, 2021
    Alerted 2h ago in the B/R App

    Oakland Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams runs with the ball for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)
    D. Ross Cameron/Associated Press

    Wide receiver Tyrell Williams' time with the Las Vegas Raiders will reportedly come to an end at the start of the league year in March. 

    Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the Raiders plan on releasing him after he missed the 2020 campaign following shoulder surgery. The move would save the AFC West team $11.5 million in salary.

    Pelissero noted Williams will be "fully healthy" when he hits free agency and figures to remain in his prime for the immediate future at just 28 years old.

    The Western Oregon product went undrafted and was a secondary contributor for the then-San Diego Chargers in the first season of his career in 2015. However, he broke through in his second season with 69 catches for 1,059 yards and seven touchdowns.

    Even though he is yet to replicate those numbers, he was productive from 2017-19 with three straight years of more than 650 receiving yards.

    At 6'4", his size makes him an ideal candidate for fade routes and red-zone targets, and he has enough speed to beat press coverage and make plays over the top when needed. It looked like he was well on his way to dominance with the Raiders when he scored a touchdown in each of his first five games with the team in 2019, but he found the end zone just one more time the rest of the year.

    Las Vegas was clearly comfortable moving on from a financial standpoint, but Williams is talented enough with a track record of solid production to be an under-the-radar addition for teams in need of wide receivers this offseason.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    If he bounces back at full health, the veteran could be a No. 2 option on important passing plays during the 2021 campaign.

    Related

      Rams Will Be Bucs' Biggest NFC Challenge 😤

      @GDavenport believes Stafford and his supporting cast will give the Bucs problems in 2021 ➡️

      Rams Will Be Bucs' Biggest NFC Challenge 😤
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Rams Will Be Bucs' Biggest NFC Challenge 😤

      Gary Davenport
      via Bleacher Report

      Devin White Believes He’s the League’s Best LB

      Devin White Believes He’s the League’s Best LB
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Devin White Believes He’s the League’s Best LB

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      FAs Whose Values Tanked Last Season 📉

      Players who had setbacks in their contract year ➡️

      FAs Whose Values Tanked Last Season 📉
      NFL logo
      NFL

      FAs Whose Values Tanked Last Season 📉

      Chris Roling
      via Bleacher Report

      Shaq Barrett Wants to 'Break the Bank'

      Free-agent LB is looking for a lucrative deal after another strong season with Bucs: 'I feel like it's time'

      Shaq Barrett Wants to 'Break the Bank'
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Shaq Barrett Wants to 'Break the Bank'

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report