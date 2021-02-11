WFT Trade Rumors: 5 Different QBs Pursued Amid Interest in Matthew Stafford Move

Daniel Kucin Jr./Associated Press

The Washington Football Team has been aggressively looking to upgrade at quarterback this offseason.

According to John Keim of ESPN, the team has explored acquiring five different quarterbacks in addition to Matthew Stafford. Albert Breer of The MMQB previously reported Washington offered the Detroit Lions a first- and third-round pick in exchange for Stafford but couldn't complete a deal before he was moved to the Los Angeles Rams.

"We're going to look at and explore all of our options," head coach Ron Rivera said of the quarterback situation earlier this month.

Washington finished last season with the No. 4 scoring defense and No. 25 scoring offense, meaning an upgrade at quarterback could go a long way for a team that won the NFC East title.

Dwayne Haskins Jr. and Kyle Allen both struggled at the position in 2020, while Alex Smith was an improvement but still managed just six passing touchdowns with eight interceptions in eight appearances. The most encouraging performance came from Taylor Heinicke, who had just one appearance off the bench during the regular season but performed well in his playoff start against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He was rewarded with a two-year deal worth up to $8.75 million, per Keim.

Smith also remains under contract in 2021 at a $24.4 million cap hit, but Keim projected he would only return to Washington if he agrees to a lesser contract. The team could also save $13.6 million in cap space by trading or releasing him.

The squad could still keep an eye out for external options who could turn this promising squad into a legitimate contender.