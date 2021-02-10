    Tom Brady Tweets Hype Video from Super Bowl Parade: 'Still Here. Never Left'

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IFebruary 10, 2021

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL football quarterback Tom Brady waves to fans as he celebrates their Super Bowl 55 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs with a boat parade in Tampa, Fla., Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)
    Phelan Ebenhack/Associated Press

    Tom Brady took to Twitter to celebrate his longstanding reign in the NFL, sharing footage from the Buccaneers' Super Bowl parade. 

    "Still here," the video said. "Never left." 

    Brady arrived at the parade in style, pulling up to the rest of the group to celebrate his fifth Super Bowl MVP nod and seventh victory in a new $2 million boat that he reportedly purchased in December. 

    The Buccaneers parade had a different feel to parades past—of which Brady has had plenty. Where his Super Bowl parades have previously paraded him through downtown Boston in often wintery weather, the Bucs parade separated the team from fans by taking place in the water amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

    And Brady, who has generally been stoic, got in on the antics, throwing the Lombardi Trophy off of his boat to teammates on a different vessel:

    Good thing he has a good arm. 

