Former WFT Cheerleaders Reach Confidential Settlements After Investigation

A group of dozens of former Washington Football Team cheerleaders have reached a confidential settlement with the organization following an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment.

"The matter has been resolved," attorney Cindy Minniti, who represents the team and Dan Snyder, said in a statement to Beth Reinhard of the Washington Post.

In August, Reinhard, Liz Clarke and Dalton Bennett reported for the Washington Post that former Washington Football team senior vice president Larry Michael ordered video staffers to compile a collection of "lewd outtakes" from photo shoots involving team cheerleaders.

"Larry [Michael] said something to the effect of, 'We have a special project that we need to get done for the owner today: He needs us to get the good bits of the behind-the-scenes video from the cheerleader shoot onto a DVD for him,'" video producer Brad Baker told the Post of Michael's involvement in the creation of the video.

That report came two months after Clarke and Will Hobson released an investigation in which 15 female employees detailed the alleged sexual harassment they faced while working for Washington.

Darren Haynes and Nick Boykin of WUSA9 reported on Monday that Washington has paused its cheerleading program "effective immediately and will be re-branded." Jamilla Keene, the team's cheerleading director, was removed from her position.

The August report was part of a wide-ranging look at allegations of a sexist and toxic work environment in Washington, including interviews with more than 100 current and former employees and internal documents and records.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell told reporters last week that the league's internal investigation into the team "will get resolved shortly."

The NFL investigation is being led by attorney Beth Wilkinson.