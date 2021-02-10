    Nike Air Jordan 6 'Carmine' Release Date, Pics and Retail Price

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 10, 2021

    Photo credit: Nike

    The iconic Air Jordan 6 "Carmine" will be rereleased in its original form for the first time since 1991.

    This year represents the 30th anniversary of the shoe Michael Jordan debuted after his first title with the Chicago Bulls.

    Here is what you need to know about the upcoming release:

    • Release Date: February 13
    • Price: $190
    • Where to buy: SNKRS

    There have been 39 versions of the Jordan VI, with 10 new ones coming out in 2014, per Andrew Golden of the Chicago Tribune. The latest release is different in that it is closest to the original with the "Nike Air" symbol on the back instead of the Jumpman.

    Jordan wore the shoes throughout the first half of the 1991-92 season, and now fans can get the same version starting Saturday.

    Related

      B/R's 2021 All-Star Picks ✅

      The @BR_NBA staff built their full ASG roster before TNT reveals the starters February 18 📲

      B/R's 2021 All-Star Picks ✅
      NBA logo
      NBA

      B/R's 2021 All-Star Picks ✅

      Bleacher Report NBA Staff
      via Bleacher Report

      Steph Curry's Still Making History

      Warriors star is putting any lingering criticism to bed this season while keeping GS in the playoff hunt ➡️

      Steph Curry's Still Making History
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Steph Curry's Still Making History

      Andy Bailey
      via Bleacher Report

      LeBron Leads Embiid in Straw Poll of NBA MVP Voters

      LeBron Leads Embiid in Straw Poll of NBA MVP Voters
      NBA logo
      NBA

      LeBron Leads Embiid in Straw Poll of NBA MVP Voters

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Rise of Devin Booker, Starring Kobe, Jay-Z and CP3

      Rise of Devin Booker, Starring Kobe, Jay-Z and CP3
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Rise of Devin Booker, Starring Kobe, Jay-Z and CP3

      ESPN.com
      via ESPN.com