Nike Air Jordan 6 'Carmine' Release Date, Pics and Retail Price

Photo credit: Nike

The iconic Air Jordan 6 "Carmine" will be rereleased in its original form for the first time since 1991.

This year represents the 30th anniversary of the shoe Michael Jordan debuted after his first title with the Chicago Bulls.

Here is what you need to know about the upcoming release:

Release Date: February 13

Price: $190

Where to buy: SNKRS

There have been 39 versions of the Jordan VI, with 10 new ones coming out in 2014, per Andrew Golden of the Chicago Tribune. The latest release is different in that it is closest to the original with the "Nike Air" symbol on the back instead of the Jumpman.

Jordan wore the shoes throughout the first half of the 1991-92 season, and now fans can get the same version starting Saturday.