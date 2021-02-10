Colin Kaepernick Forms SPAC, Will Target Businesses with Eye on Social Impact

Todd Kirkland/Associated Press

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick helped form a special purpose-acquisition company that will seek to "invest in and grow a business in a way that delivers a significant impact financially, culturally and socially."

Mission Advancement Corp. made a formal filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, listing Kaepernick as the co-chairman.

MarketWatch's Mike Murphy explained how special purpose-acquisition companies (SPACs) are "essentially empty-shell companies that look for a company to acquire and take public."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.