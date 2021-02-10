    Colin Kaepernick Forms SPAC, Will Target Businesses with Eye on Social Impact

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 10, 2021

    FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2019, file photo, free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick arrives for a workout for NFL football scouts and media in Riverdale, Ga. The U.S. Navy is investigating a video in which military work dogs attacked a
    Todd Kirkland/Associated Press

    Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick helped form a special purpose-acquisition company that will seek to "invest in and grow a business in a way that delivers a significant impact financially, culturally and socially."

    Mission Advancement Corp. made a formal filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, listing Kaepernick as the co-chairman.

    MarketWatch's Mike Murphy explained how special purpose-acquisition companies (SPACs) are "essentially empty-shell companies that look for a company to acquire and take public."

                 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Britt Reid Put on Leave

      Chiefs place OLB coach on administrative leave following last week's car crash

      Britt Reid Put on Leave
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Britt Reid Put on Leave

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Bears Impatient About Wentz

      Chicago 'growing impatient' with Eagles about possible Wentz trade, feels they 'overvalued' him (NJ.com)

      Bears Impatient About Wentz
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Bears Impatient About Wentz

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Russ Confirms He's Frustrated

      Seahawks QB says he's 'frustrated with getting hit too much,' reiterates he wants more of a voice in personnel decisions

      Russ Confirms He's Frustrated
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Russ Confirms He's Frustrated

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Terez Paylor, Yahoo Sports NFL Reporter, Dies at 37

      Terez Paylor, Yahoo Sports NFL Reporter, Dies at 37
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Terez Paylor, Yahoo Sports NFL Reporter, Dies at 37

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report