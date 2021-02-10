    Rob Gronkowski Explains Why He and Tom Brady Have Never Partied

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 10, 2021

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski, left, and quarterback Tom Brady celebrate after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    Ashley Landis/Associated Press

    Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady are one of the most prolific, successful duos in NFL history, but there's a specific reason the two have never partied together. 

    Appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Gronkowski said the age difference between him and Brady has made it difficult to coordinate their party schedules (starts at 3:18 mark):

    "We got a pretty significant age difference, too, if you really think about it," Gronkowski said. "When I got into the NFL, I was 20 years old. He was 32 years old and married. ... He wasn't gonna be hanging out with a 20-year-old that he barely knew, going out on the streets with me and my friends when he's married at 32 years old with a kid."

    Despite occupying different social circles, Gronkowski and Brady have made their partnership work on the field. They connected for two touchdowns in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. 

    Gronkowski's first-quarter touchdown was his 13th postseason score from Brady, moving them past Joe Montana and Jerry Rice for most all-time among teammates. 

    Four of Brady's seven Super Bowl victories have come while playing with Gronkowski. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Gronk Jokes KC Should Sign Super Bowl Streaker 😂

      Gronk Jokes KC Should Sign Super Bowl Streaker 😂
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      Gronk Jokes KC Should Sign Super Bowl Streaker 😂

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Britt Reid Put on Leave

      Chiefs place OLB coach on administrative leave following last week's car crash

      Britt Reid Put on Leave
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Britt Reid Put on Leave

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      AP Would Sign with Bucs

      Legendary RB says he's 'trying to add a trophy' to his resume and would definitely be interested if Tampa wanted him

      AP Would Sign with Bucs
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      AP Would Sign with Bucs

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Bears Impatient About Wentz

      Chicago 'growing impatient' with Eagles about possible Wentz trade, feels they 'overvalued' him (NJ.com)

      Bears Impatient About Wentz
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Bears Impatient About Wentz

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report