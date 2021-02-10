Rob Gronkowski Explains Why He and Tom Brady Have Never Partied

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady are one of the most prolific, successful duos in NFL history, but there's a specific reason the two have never partied together.

Appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Gronkowski said the age difference between him and Brady has made it difficult to coordinate their party schedules (starts at 3:18 mark):

"We got a pretty significant age difference, too, if you really think about it," Gronkowski said. "When I got into the NFL, I was 20 years old. He was 32 years old and married. ... He wasn't gonna be hanging out with a 20-year-old that he barely knew, going out on the streets with me and my friends when he's married at 32 years old with a kid."

Despite occupying different social circles, Gronkowski and Brady have made their partnership work on the field. They connected for two touchdowns in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

Gronkowski's first-quarter touchdown was his 13th postseason score from Brady, moving them past Joe Montana and Jerry Rice for most all-time among teammates.

Four of Brady's seven Super Bowl victories have come while playing with Gronkowski.