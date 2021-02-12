BS Meter on NFL's Biggest Rumors Entering the 2021 Offseason

BS Meter on NFL's Biggest Rumors Entering the 2021 OffseasonFebruary 12, 2021
Quarterback rumors will take over the headlines throughout the 2021 NFL offseason.
The Detroit Lions already agreed in principle to trade Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for Jared Goff and three draft picks. That's the tip of the iceberg.
Over the last few weeks, general managers have inquired about a star quarterback who has requested a trade and another Pro Bowl signal-caller whose future with his team remains in doubt.
One club may listen to proposals for its starting and backup signal-callers in an effort to upgrade the position or drop below the salary-cap limit.
Aside from the quarterback chatter, teams have likely started to contemplate plans for free agency. While some general managers put together their list of options, others may have to let key players walk away.
Let's take a look at the biggest rumors this offseason. We'll decide whether the speculation sounds legitimate or not with a B.S. meter.
Houston Texans Won't Trade QB Deshaun Watson
One of the biggest offseason stories leads us to the Houston Texans as plenty of rumors surround Deshaun Watson.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Watson requested a trade before the Texans hired head coach David Culley. The rift runs deeper than the team's choice for a new lead skipper.
Watson's no-trade clause adds another layer to the turmoil. He has control over his next destination, but the Texans haven't expressed interest in any deals, per Rapoport.
Neither the team nor Watson is under pressure to budge from their respective stances. We're still a month away from free agency.
Houston probably has no intention of moving its discontented quarterback, but that could change going into the draft when other clubs call with a treasure chest of premium draft picks.
This year, the Texans don't have a first- or second-round pick, and they're $13.4 million over the base salary-cap threshold. In somewhat of a rebuild under a new staff, they'll likely adjust their approach if Watson sticks to his request.
Watson could force the Texans' hand with the cold shoulder, leaving them without a starting signal-caller and with limited cap flexibility. The Texans will try to wait this out to keep their franchise player, but they'd have to show a lot of discipline if trade suitors offer intriguing packages as the draft draws closer.
B.S. Meter: B.S.
Las Vegas Raiders Will Trade a Quarterback
Marcus Mariota could find a new place to reinvent himself in 2021.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, teams have called the Las Vegas Raiders about Derek Carr and Mariota. He also said the team doesn't seem motivated to trade the former.
Nevertheless, the Raiders could consider acquiring two first-round picks for Carr and then packaging that draft capital with two of their own first-rounders in a deal for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, per Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
During a segment with Jason Smith of Fox Sports Radio, Bonsignore gave at least an 80 percent chance that Vegas would trade Carr to facilitate a Watson deal.
Based on the chatter, head coach Jon Gruden will keep his options open. Teams can potentially sway him with an offer for either quarterback in the right scenario.
If the Texans truly don't have an interest in trading Watson, Carr would likely remain in Vegas, and Mariota could go to a quarterback-needy team.
In Week 15 against the Los Angeles Chargers, Mariota had a decent performance, throwing for 226 yards, a touchdown and an interception and rushing for 88 yards and a score. Because of his playing experience (63 starts including the playoffs), he'll probably have a second opportunity to start a new chapter in the lead position.
Currently $18.9 million over the base salary-cap limit, the Raiders can deal Mariota and shed his $11.4 million salary. Vegas re-signed Nathan Peterman, who joined the club's practice squad at the end of the 2018 campaign. He could serve as the primary backup to Carr.
B.S. Meter: Not B.S.
Multiple Teams Interested in Jets QB Sam Darnold?
With the No. 2 overall pick, the New York Jets have to make a decision between Sam Darnold and a top quarterback prospect, perhaps Ohio State's Justin Fields or BYU's Zach Wilson.
Gang Green has until the draft to finalize its quarterback plan. For now, clubs will call for Darnold in case the Jets trade him and choose a rookie signal-caller in April.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, multiple teams have shown interest in Darnold despite his ups and downs through three seasons. He's thrown for 8,097 yards, 45 touchdowns and 39 interceptions with a 59.8 percent completion rate.
Schefter believes Darnold will fetch a late first-round pick. Given the active quarterback market and the 23-year-old's draft pedigree as the No. 3 overall pick three years ago, we should expect at least one team in the back half of the draft order to offer a strong proposal.
The Washington Football Team (pick No. 19), Chicago Bears (No. 20) and Indianapolis Colts (No. 21) may have all checked in with the Jets about Darnold.
Despite his uneven play, he has great value because of his potential.
B.S. Meter: Not B.S.
No Carson Wentz Trade Imminent?
The Carson Wentz saga has taken several turns over the past few weeks.
In the Philadelphia Eagles' season-ending press conference, general manager Howie Roseman said he "can't imagine" parting with Wentz. After firing head coach Doug Pederson, the Eagles told their replacement candidates that Wentz "is fixable," per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
According to ESPN's Tim McManus, Philadelphia has since received "aggressive offers" for the 28-year-old signal-caller. That changed the trade narrative completely.
One day before Super Bowl LV, ESPN's Adam Schefter had the expectation that a trade would occur in the "coming days." But NFL Network's Mike Garafolo now believes "nothing is imminent" on the trade front.
In a long-winding trail of rumors from four different reporters, we're at a point of uncertainty. If the Eagles received strong proposals, what's stopped them from making a move this week? Perhaps Roseman upped his asking price to see how much he could receive in a deal.
According to NJ.com's Mike Kaye, the Eagles want a trade package similar to what the Detroit Lions received for quarterback Matthew Stafford: a 2021 third-rounder, 2022 first-rounder, 2023 first-rounder and a player.
Kaye also reported that the Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Bears have shown an interest in acquiring Wentz, though the latter club has become "impatient" in its pursuit.
If the Colts and Bears look elsewhere—perhaps a call to the New York Jets for Sam Darnold?—the Eagles may have to take what they can right now. Philadelphia cannot sit on a potential deal with several quarterbacks floating on the trade market.
B.S. Meter: B.S
Jadeveon Clowney 'Open' to Re-Signing with Tennessee Titans?
Last offseason, Jadeveon Clowney didn't sign his one-year, $13 million contract with the Tennessee Titans until September 6. He initially set his sights on approximately $20 million annually, per ESPN's Dianna Russini, but the market forced him to adjust that expectation.
Clowney's asking price will likely take a hit after he made only eight appearances in an injury-riddled 2020 campaign. He finished the season with only 11 quarterback pressures and zero sacks.
Over the last two seasons, Clowney has missed 11 games. Coming off a down year and knee surgery, he could struggle to land a deal north of $10 million annually.
According to Terry McCormick of TitanInsider, Clowney would consider re-signing with the Titans, who need pass-rushing help. This past season, Tennessee ranked 30th in sacks with only 19. Harold Landry led the team in that category with 5.5.
Because of their below-average pass rush, the Titans may be willing to offer Clowney an eight-figure deal. If so, he'd assuredly be open to a return.
B.S. Meter: Not B.S.
New York Giants Will Make 'Strong Effort' to Keep DL Leonard Williams
In 2020, the New York Giants had a breakout star in the trenches.
Leonard Williams topped some of his numbers from his Pro Bowl 2016 season, logging 11.5 sacks, 14 tackles for loss and 30 quarterback hits.
As an interior defensive lineman, Williams' pass-rushing ability could net him a salary that averages north of $16 million. He would draw plenty of suitors in free agency.
Williams may not have an opportunity to weigh lucrative options, though. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Giants will try to keep him off the open market.
"I continue to hear the Giants will put forth a strong effort to keep Williams," Fowler wrote. "... Williams likes the way DC Patrick Graham got him loose with stunts and tilted fronts."
The Giants acquired Williams from the New York Jets before the 2019 trade deadline in exchange gave up a 2020 third-round pick and a 2021 fifth-rounder. General manager Dave Gettleman will probably try to keep his best pass-rusher around long term.
With only $1.3 million in projected cap space, the Giants will need to make room for Williams' new contract regardless of whether he signs an extension or the franchise tag. They could release certain veterans to free up some cap space.
SI.com's Patricia Traina mentioned left tackle Nate Solder, guard Kevin Zeitler and wide receiver Golden Tate as potential cuts. Those moves would clear approximately $24.1 million in cap space.
B.S. Meter: Not B.S.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Want RB Leonard Fournette Back
The Super Bowl champions have some tough decisions to make before free agency, as running back Leonard Fournette, edge-rusher Shaquil Barrett, linebacker Lavonte David and wide receivers Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown are all set to hit the open market.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Buccaneers want Godwin and Brown back. Rapoport's colleague, Mike Garafolo, reports the club would also like to retain Fournette.
David had a productive 2020 campaign, logging 117 tackles, 12 for loss, six pass breakups, 1.5 sacks and an interception. Barrett had eight sacks during the regular season and four in Tampa Bay's last two playoff games. And Fournette racked up 448 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns during the Buccaneers' playoff run.
With a projected $28.4 million in cap space, the Buccaneers aren't strapped for cash, but they can't keep all five of those impending free agents unless they all sacrifice significant money on their extensions.
Among them, Fournette is most likely to push the Buccaneers beyond their spending limit. Players at his position tend to have a short shelf life. Expect the 26-year-old to take advantage of his market while Tampa Bay looks for a cheaper veteran option to spell Ronald Jones II, who's up for a new contract next year.
We'll see how much the Buccaneers want him back. That feeling may change once they gauge his asking price.
B.S. Meter: B.S.
Baltimore Ravens OT Orlando Brown Jr. On the Move?
The Baltimore Ravens have a dilemma at offensive tackle, which may lead to a major offseason trade.
Orlando Brown Jr. played his first two seasons at right tackle. Midway through 2020 campaign, Ronnie Stanley broke his ankle, and Brown seamlessly transitioned to the left side. He made the Pro Bowl for the second straight year
On January 29, Brown tweeted, "I'm a LEFT tackle." A week later, he went into detail about his desire to play the position, following in the footsteps of his father.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Brown has since requested a trade.
Trades for players at premium positions typically don't happen quickly, but Brown is heading into the final year of his rookie deal. Instead of possibly losing him for nothing in free agency next year, the Ravens may decide to flip him for a first-round pick (and more?) this offseason.
The Jacksonville Jaguars could send the 25th overall pick to the Ravens for Brown. With Cam Robinson heading into free agency, they can upgrade at left tackle and give presumptive No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence solid pass protection on his blind side.
The Jaguars have the most projected cap space ($77.5 million) for 2021, which means they wouldn't have an issue if Brown wanted a new deal before Week 1.
The Los Angeles Chargers also need an upgrade at left tackle as Sam Tevi hits the open market this offseason. They could send the No. 13 overall pick to Baltimore for Brown. The Chargers have $24.2 million in projected cap space, so they could extend him right away.
The Ravens shouldn't have a shortage of suitors for a high-end player at a crucial position. If they flip Brown for a first-round pick, they could select Texas' Samuel Cosmi or Michigan's Jalen Mayfield to fill the right tackle spot.
B.S. Meter: Not B.S.
Team salary-cap projections courtesy of Over the Cap.