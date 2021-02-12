BS Meter on NFL's Biggest Rumors Entering the 2021 Offseason

0 of 8

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Quarterback rumors will take over the headlines throughout the 2021 NFL offseason.

The Detroit Lions already agreed in principle to trade Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for Jared Goff and three draft picks. That's the tip of the iceberg.

Over the last few weeks, general managers have inquired about a star quarterback who has requested a trade and another Pro Bowl signal-caller whose future with his team remains in doubt.

One club may listen to proposals for its starting and backup signal-callers in an effort to upgrade the position or drop below the salary-cap limit.

Aside from the quarterback chatter, teams have likely started to contemplate plans for free agency. While some general managers put together their list of options, others may have to let key players walk away.

Let's take a look at the biggest rumors this offseason. We'll decide whether the speculation sounds legitimate or not with a B.S. meter.