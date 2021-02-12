Absurd Trade Offers for NFL's Most Untouchable Stars

0 of 6

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Never say never in the NFL.

Today's era of the blockbuster trade—perhaps at least partially influenced by the head-turning, consistent movement over in the NBA—continues to wow. Previously "untradable" names like Khalil Mack and DeAndre Hopkins have moved in recent years. Houston Texans star quarterback Deshaun Watson could be next.

So that begs the question: What's the asking price on some of the NFL's supposedly untradable stars?

Below, we'll look at some players who would never be traded and outline the hypothetical offer that could get them to a team in need. Note that we're not saying these players should be moved, but it serves as an interesting thought experiment. In some cases, up-and-coming guys who look like the future of a franchise were selected over aging, expensive stars.

Special circumstances have resulted in untradable players moving off these sorts of lists in the past, seemingly with more frequency in recent years.