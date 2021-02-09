    Marcus Mariota Trade Rumors: Raiders QB Garnering 'Legitimate and Real Interest'

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IFebruary 10, 2021

    Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) warms up before an NFL football gameagainst the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    David Zalubowski/Associated Press

    NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that "there's legitimate and real interest" in Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota, who appeared in one game this season, taking over for a hurt Derek Carr in Week 15.

         

