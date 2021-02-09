Super Bowl Streaker Yuri Andrade Claims He Won $375K on Streaking Prop Bet

Steve Luciano/Associated Press

The man who interrupted Super Bowl LV by running onto the field has been identified as 31-year-old Florida man Yuri Andrade, according to Geoff Herbert of Syracuse.com. He was charged with trespassing and has been released on a $500 bail.

Andrade has made the dubious claim that he bet $50,000 on a Super Bowl prop at +750 odds that the game would have a streaker. Such a bet would have earned him $375,000. But it seems unlikely a Vegas book would have taken that level of action on a prop bet.

"No book in their right mind would take $50,000 limits on that. Nowhere close," a global-market sportsbook spokesperson reportedly told Covers.com reporter Patrick Everson. "If there was one, I'd have been right there next to him in a pink tutu."

As Herbert wrote, Andrade was more likely there to drum up publicity for an adult website:

"WFLA reports Andrade was planted at the game by social media personality Vitaly Zdorovetskiy to promote an adult website called Vitaly Uncensored, which was written on Andrade's pink thong bathing suit. reports Zdorovetskiy is the same prankster who ran onto the field during the 2017 World Series and onto the court during the 2014 NBA Finals."

Andrade may have made some money for his stunt, but it seems unlikely it came from a Vegas book.

