    Super Bowl Streaker Yuri Andrade Claims He Won $375K on Streaking Prop Bet

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 9, 2021

    A fan runs on the field during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
    Steve Luciano/Associated Press

    The man who interrupted Super Bowl LV by running onto the field has been identified as 31-year-old Florida man Yuri Andrade, according to Geoff Herbert of Syracuse.com. He was charged with trespassing and has been released on a $500 bail.   

    Andrade has made the dubious claim that he bet $50,000 on a Super Bowl prop at +750 odds that the game would have a streaker. Such a bet would have earned him $375,000. But it seems unlikely a Vegas book would have taken that level of action on a prop bet.

    "No book in their right mind would take $50,000 limits on that. Nowhere close," a global-market sportsbook spokesperson reportedly told Covers.com reporter Patrick Everson. "If there was one, I'd have been right there next to him in a pink tutu." 

    As Herbert wrote, Andrade was more likely there to drum up publicity for an adult website:

    "WFLA reports Andrade was planted at the game by social media personality Vitaly Zdorovetskiy to promote an adult website called Vitaly Uncensored, which was written on Andrade's pink thong bathing suit.  reports Zdorovetskiy is the same prankster who ran onto the field during the 2017 World Series and onto the court during the 2014 NBA Finals."

    Andrade may have made some money for his stunt, but it seems unlikely it came from a Vegas book.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    For all the latest betting information and reaction, check out B/R Betting.

    Related

      Russ Confirms He's Frustrated

      Seahawks QB says he's 'frustrated with getting hit too much,' reiterates he wants more of a voice in personnel decisions

      Russ Confirms He's Frustrated
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Russ Confirms He's Frustrated

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Terez Paylor, Yahoo Sports NFL Reporter, Dies at 37

      Terez Paylor, Yahoo Sports NFL Reporter, Dies at 37
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Terez Paylor, Yahoo Sports NFL Reporter, Dies at 37

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Bucs to Have Boat Parade

      Super Bowl champs are having a boat parade on Wednesday to celebrate their title ⛵

      Bucs to Have Boat Parade
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Bucs to Have Boat Parade

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Russ 'Not Sure' If He's Available Amid Rumors SEA Took Calls

      Russ 'Not Sure' If He's Available Amid Rumors SEA Took Calls
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Russ 'Not Sure' If He's Available Amid Rumors SEA Took Calls

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report