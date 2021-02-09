Online Super Bowl Betting Jumps 267% from 2020 for Buccaneers' Win over Chiefs

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Although Super Bowl betting was reportedly down overall in 2021 from last year, online gambling had a massive surge as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

According to David Purdum of ESPN, there was a 267 percent increase in online betting over Super Bowl weekend compared to 2020.

This comes as Las Vegas casinos experienced a 12 percent drop, which could be a result of occupancy restrictions because of the COVID-19 pandemic. There has also been an expansion of legal sports betting in other states in recent years.

Per Purdum, Illinois had $45.6 million in bets for the Super Bowl, with 94 percent of it coming online.

Even with people unable or unwilling to leave their homes, there was still plenty of opportunity to put big money on the line for the big game.

