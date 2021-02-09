Former NFL Coach Marty Schottenheimer Dies at Age 77 from Alzheimer's

LENNY IGNELZI/Associated Press

Former NFL head coach and linebacker Marty Schottenheimer died Monday at the age of 77. He was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2014.

Scott Fowler of the Charlotte Observer shared the announcement from Schottenheimer's family with comments from his daughter, Kristen:

Schottenheimer was moved to a hospice care facility in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Jan. 30, per ESPN's Chris Mortensen.

The Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, native was an AFL and NFL linebacker for the Buffalo Bills and Boston Patriots from 1965 to 1970 before later serving as head coach of the Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, Washington Football Team and San Diego Chargers.

