The Contract Every NFL Team Wishes Could Disappear

Brian Blanco/Associated Press

The 2020 NFL season has ended, and as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wrap up the celebration from their win in Super Bowl LV, the attention of all 32 NFL teams has already turned to 2021.

With no scouting combine this year (thanks a lot, COVID…again), the next big leaguewide event will be the beginning of free agency in March. Even with the salary cap set to decline in 2021, hundreds of millions of dollars will be spent to either bring veteran players to town or keep them there.

Some of those signings will play key roles in a successful season for their respective teams (see Brady, Tom). However, each year there are signings that teams wind up regretting—big-money deals that just don't pay off.

Just about every team has at least one on the roster.

Well, in this article we're going to let those teams hop into the old wayback machine. Hitch a ride on the Hindsight Express. We're going to highlight the one deal all 32 teams wish they could wipe off their ledger.