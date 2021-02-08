Gisele Bundchen on Tom Brady's Super Bowl Win: I'm 'So Proud of the Man You Are'

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Gisele Bundchen congratulated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and her husband, Tom Brady, for their Super Bowl win with a message on her Instagram page.

The message that called Brady "the most dedicated, focused and mentally tough person" she has ever met was accompanied by pictures of their family celebrating:

"Congratulations Bucs for an incredible team win last night!!!

"A lot of people didn't believe you could do it, but you all showed that with time, dedication, trust in one another and with teamwork anything is possible.

"Congratulations my love! Over the years I have seen you overcome so much adversity, physically and emotionally. I can for sure say you are the most dedicated, focused and mentally tough person I have ever meet. It has been a challenging year and watching you in a new environment, putting in the extra time to get to know and support your teammates, working with your new coaches with respect and grace, waking up extra early every day to deal with the bumps and bruises of playing football, never complaining, you just kept focusing on your goal to go out there and be the best leader you can be. I am so proud of the man you are and I am so happy to see the smile on your face every time you get to go out there and throw that ball. Now, we are so happy that we get to have you home for a little while (well, at least until next season 😉) You have earned all your success! Te amo❤️"

The message echoes what Brady said during the CBS broadcast of the postgame celebration when asked if he will be back in 2021.

That he said yes and Bundchen winked at the fact the family will have him around the house "at least until next season" is surely welcome news for Tampa Bay fans. The Buccaneers didn't even make the playoffs from 2008-19 but won the Lombardi Trophy in Brady's first year with the team.

It was his seventh career Super Bowl victory, and he will apparently chase an eighth in 2021.