Bettor Wins $20.6K on $8 Parlay After Buccaneers Win Super Bowl 55 vs. Chiefs

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

One long-term bet paid off in a big way following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

On July 7, a bettor successfully predicted the winners of the Super Bowl, World Series, NBA Finals, Stanley Cup Final and the main event of UFC 251. As a result, an $8 wager became $20,643.84, per FanDuel Sportsbook.

That parlay had to be tense early on, but the last step must have been the most anxiety-inducing in the buildup to the Super Bowl.

Once the game began, though, it became clear who would come out on top. Tampa Bay dominated almost from start to finish, with the Bucs defense neutralizing Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City's high-octane attack.

The lucky bettor might feel the temptation to ride this momentum into 2021, but that luck will run out sooner or later. It might behoove the bettor to quit while he or she is ahead.

For all the latest betting information and reaction, check out B/R Betting.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Must be 21+ and present in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, West Virginia, Colorado, or Tennessee. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. See sportsbook.fanduel.com for details.