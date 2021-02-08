Report: Tom Brady Apologized to Tyrann Mathieu for Super Bowl 55 Altercations

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reportedly apologized to Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu via text message following Tampa's 31-9 win in Super Bowl LV on Sunday night, per Jenna Laine of ESPN, after the pair had a number of verbal spats during the game.

Per that report, "Brady apologized to Mathieu for losing his composure in the moment of the game, of which Mathieu said, 'I've never really seen that side of him.'"

Brady reportedly called Mathieu a "class act" and a "great leader" in the text, saying he had been a fan of the safety since his LSU days. He also reportedly said he wished he could have apologized in person.

In a since-deleted tweet, Mathieu said Brady called him "called me something I won't repeat but yeah I'll let all the media throw me under bus as if I did something or said something to him" regarding one of their on-field spats.

In another since-deleted tweet, Mathieu wrote: "He's clearly chasing me, but I got flagged." At the end of the first half, Mathieu was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct after he and Brady got in each other's faces following a Bucs touchdown, with Brady following Mathieu to get a few more words in.

Mathieu downplayed the confrontations after the game while talking to reporters.

"It's football, so guys are going to go back and forth," he said.

"Tom Brady is a great quarterback. I never really saw that side of Tom Brady, to be honest," he added. "But whatever, no comment. It's over with. I'm done with it."

Brady was named the Super Bowl MVP after throwing for 201 yards and three touchdowns against the Chiefs, though there's a strong argument to be made that someone from Tampa's fantastic front seven—which harassed quarterback Patrick Mahomes for 60 minutes and kept Kansas City from ever finding an offensive rhythm—was perhaps most deserving of MVP honors.

Regardless, Brady won his seventh title and apparently got in some pretty intense trash talk along the way.