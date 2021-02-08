White House: Lakers, Buccaneers Will Be Invited to Visit 'When It Is COVID Safe'

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Jen Psaki, the press secretary for President Joe Biden, said Monday that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Lakers will be invited to the White House when safety officials deem it safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's very exciting, the outcome of the Super Bowl, I guess, if you're a fan of the Buccaneers," Psaki told reporters Monday at a press briefing. "But we will be inviting…the Buccaneers as well as the 2020 NBA champions, the Lakers, when it is COVID safe."

No NBA champion visited the White House during Donald Trump's presidency due to several disparaging public comments made by the former President about NBA players. Super Bowl champions continued to visit the White House during Trump's presidency but had several notable opt-outs in recent years.

Lakers star LeBron James recently said he would be open to visiting the Biden White House.

"I don't think we've had any conversation with our team," James told reporters. "I have no idea with all the Covid rules and restrictions and everything that's going on with our league. I'm not even sure if we even are allowed to go. It would be great, but I have no idea what we can even do right now besides hotel, arena and home."

The Biden administration has taken the COVID-19 pandemic far more seriously than their predecessors, putting in a mask mandate at all federal buildings and working to pass a $1.9 trillion relief package. Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, provided a message prior to Super Bowl LV on Sunday, thanking essential workers and encouraging people to continue social distancing, wearing masks and undergoing vaccination when available.

After being a source of controversy during Trump's presidency, it's likely that visiting the White House will return to being routine in the Biden administration.