    White House: Lakers, Buccaneers Will Be Invited to Visit 'When It Is COVID Safe'

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 8, 2021

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady looks at the Vince Lombardi trophy after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    David J. Phillip/Associated Press

    Jen Psaki, the press secretary for President Joe Biden, said Monday that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Lakers will be invited to the White House when safety officials deem it safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

    "It's very exciting, the outcome of the Super Bowl, I guess, if you're a fan of the Buccaneers," Psaki told reporters Monday at a press briefing. "But we will be inviting…the Buccaneers as well as the 2020 NBA champions, the Lakers, when it is COVID safe."

    No NBA champion visited the White House during Donald Trump's presidency due to several disparaging public comments made by the former President about NBA players. Super Bowl champions continued to visit the White House during Trump's presidency but had several notable opt-outs in recent years.

    Lakers star LeBron James recently said he would be open to visiting the Biden White House.

    "I don't think we've had any conversation with our team," James told reporters. "I have no idea with all the Covid rules and restrictions and everything that's going on with our league. I'm not even sure if we even are allowed to go. It would be great, but I have no idea what we can even do right now besides hotel, arena and home."

    The Biden administration has taken the COVID-19 pandemic far more seriously than their predecessors, putting in a mask mandate at all federal buildings and working to pass a $1.9 trillion relief package. Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, provided a message prior to Super Bowl LV on Sunday, thanking essential workers and encouraging people to continue social distancing, wearing masks and undergoing vaccination when available.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    After being a source of controversy during Trump's presidency, it's likely that visiting the White House will return to being routine in the Biden administration.

    Related

      Report: Brady Apologized to Tyrann

      Tom Brady texted apology to Mathieu for on-field altercations during Super Bowl LV and told safety he's a 'great leader'

      Report: Brady Apologized to Tyrann
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: Brady Apologized to Tyrann

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Mahomes: Chiefs' Loss to Bucs Is Motivation for the Rest of My Career

      Mahomes: Chiefs' Loss to Bucs Is Motivation for the Rest of My Career
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Mahomes: Chiefs' Loss to Bucs Is Motivation for the Rest of My Career

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      New 2021 NFL Mock Draft 📝

      Jags are officially on the clock. Tap for our post-Super Bowl draft predictions 📲

      New 2021 NFL Mock Draft 📝
      NFL logo
      NFL

      New 2021 NFL Mock Draft 📝

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report

      Is Tampa One-and-Done or the Next Dynasty?

      @Gagnon breaks down superteam Bucs' future with Brady under center 📲

      Is Tampa One-and-Done or the Next Dynasty?
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Is Tampa One-and-Done or the Next Dynasty?

      Brad Gagnon
      via Bleacher Report