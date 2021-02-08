    Rob Gronkowski Defends Tom Brady from People Who 'Question His Methods'

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 8, 2021

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski, left, and quarterback Tom Brady celebrate after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    Ashley Landis/Associated Press

    Rob Gronkowski has a message to anyone who doubts the TB12 Method: the stuff works.

    "People seem mind-blown about Tom at his age," Gronkowski told Peter King of NBC Sports. "I'm not. He has lost no zip on his passes from when I first came in the league. People think he eats crazy, and they question his methods. Well, I'm doing some of his stuff, and all I know is I feel great."

    Gronkowski is among several notable players who have taken to training at Tom Brady's TB12 facility and adopted some of the training methods, which the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback credits for his longevity.

    After retiring in 2019, in large part because of injury issues, Gronkowski returned in 2020 and played a full 16-game slate for the first time since 2011. He seemed in peak form in Sunday's Super Bowl LV victory, reeling in six catches for 67 yards and two touchdowns.

                       

