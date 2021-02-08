Australian Open 2021 Results: Winners, Scores from Monday's Singles Bracket

Rick Rycroft/Associated Press

The top seeds in the Australian Open men's and women's singles brackets cruised to opening-round wins on Monday.

Novak Djokovic, Simona Halep, Naomi Osaka, Dominic Thiem and Serena Williams were among the seeded players to run away with straight-set victories to start the first Grand Slam of 2021.

Halep, Osaka and Williams combined to lose eight games on a day in which only three seeded women were knocked out of the draw.

Djokovic did not face any pressure at the start of his title defense, while Thiem breezed through the final two sets of his match after he was pushed to a first-set tiebreak.

Denis Shapovalov was the only seeded man to face a high level of difficulty in a victory. The 11th-seeded Canadian was forced into five sets by Jannik Sinner in the final match of the opening day of play.

Top Men's Results

No. 1 Novak Djokovic def. Jeremy Chardy, 6-3, 6-1, 6-2

No. 3 Dominic Thiem def. Mikhail Kukushkin, 7-6 (7-2), 6-2, 6-3

No. 6 Alexander Zverev def. Marcos Giron, 6-7 (8-10), 7-6 (7-5), 6-3, 6-2

No. 8 Diego Schwartzman def. Elias Ymer, 7-6 (7-3), 6-4, 2-6, 6-2

Emil Ruusuvuori def. No. 10 Gael Monfils, 3-6, 6-4, 7-5, 3-6, 6-3

No. 11 Denis Shapovalov def. Jannik Sinner, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4

No. 14 Milos Raonic def. Federico Coria, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2

No. 15 Pablo Carreno Busta def. Kei Nishikori, 7-5, 7-6 (7-4), 6-2

No. 17 Stan Wawrinka def. Pedro Sousa, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4

No. 18 Grigor Dimitrov def. Marin Cilic, 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 (7-5)

No. 20 Felix Auger-Aliassime def. Cedrik-Marcel Stebe, 6-2, 6-4, 6-2

No. 23 Dusan Lajovic def. Sergiy Stakhovsky, 5-7, 6-4, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4

Egor Gerasimov def. No. 25 Benoit Paire, 6-2, 2-6, 7-6 (7-5), 7-5

No. 27 Taylor Fritz def. Albert Ramos Vinolas, 7-6 (8-6), 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (10-8)

No. 29 Ugo Humbert def. Yasutaka Uchiyama, 6-3, 6-4, 6-7 (3-7), 6-3

No. 32 Adrian Mannarino def. Dennis Novak, 6-2, 6-4, 7-6 (7-2)

The two men's singles night matches were completely different in every way.

Djokovic did not break a sweat in his straight-set victory over Jeremy Chardy, while Shapovalov won a five-set marathon over Sinner.

The No. 1 seed won 86 percent of his first-serve points, took 18 of 24 points at net and did not allow Chardy to earn a break point over three sets.

Shapovalov and Sinner traded breaks deep into the night on Margaret Court Arena. Sinner captured the opening set, while Shapovalov rallied to win the second and third sets.

The 19-year-old Sinner, who played four matches in three days during the tune-up events in Melbourne, battled to win the fourth set and did not go down easy in the final set.

Shapovalov was the more powerful of the two players in the final set. He finished with a 62-26 advantage in winners and a five percent edge in receiving points won.

The Shapovalov-Sinner showdown was one of three five-set matches involving seeded men on Monday. Gael Monfils was upset by Finland's Emil Ruusuvuori and Dusan Lajovic survived a battle with Sergiy Stakhovsky.

Alexander Zverev and Diego Schwartzman surprisingly lost a set each, but they recovered well to advance to the second round.

Rafael Nadal, Andrey Rublev and Danill Medvedev are among the men that will look to start on the right foot during Tuesday's first-round action.

Top Women's Results

No. 2 Simona Halep def. Lizette Cabrera, 6-2, 6-1

No. 3 Naomi Osaka def. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, 6-1, 6-2

No. 7 Aryna Sabalenka def. Viktoria Kuzmova, 6-0, 6-4

No. 8 Bianca Andreescu def. Mihaela Buzarnescu, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3

No. 9 Petra Kvitova def. Greet Minnen, 6-3, 6-4

No. 10 Serena Williams def. Laura Siegemund, 6-1, 6-1

No. 15 Iga Swiatek def. Arantxa Rus, 6-1, 6-3

No. 17 Elena Rybakina def. Vera Zvonareva, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4

No. 19 Marketa Vondrousova def. Rebecca Peterson, 2-6, 7-5, 7-5

Bernarda Pera def. No. 23 Angelique Kerber, 6-0, 6-4

Anastasia Potapova def. No. 24 Alison Riske, 6-2, 6-1

No. 27 Ons Jabeur def. Andrea Petkovic, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4

Sara Errani def. No. 30 Wang Qiang, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4

No. 32 Veronika Kudermetova def. Marta Kostyuk, 6-2, 7-6 (7-5)

Halep, Osaka and Williams conducted business as usual on Monday.

Halep took nine of her 15 break points and won five of six points at the net to take down Lizette Cabrera.

Osaka produced 18 winners and 11 unforced errors over 15 games in her victory over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Williams was a bit more dominant than the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds, as she won 80 percent of her first-serve points and allowed Laura Siegemund to force a single break point on her serve.

If Halep, Osaka and Williams continue to play at the same level, we could be treated to a few showdowns later on in the tournament. Williams may face Halep in the quarterfinals and Osaka could be waiting for the victor in the semifinals.

Bianca Andreescu was the only top 10 seed in the women's draw to be pushed to a third set. She was participating in her first Grand Slam match in 15 months after she missed all three majors in 2020.

The only surprise on Monday was the upset of two-time major champion Angelique Kerber, who won just four games against American Bernarda Pera.

On Tuesday, the players in the top half of the women's draw will hit the court, including top seed Ashleigh Barty and reigning champion Sofia Kenin.

Statistics obtained from AusOpen.com.