    Tyrann Mathieu in Deleted Tweet: Tom Brady 'Called Me Something I Won't Repeat'

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistFebruary 8, 2021

    Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu, left, speaks with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady after a play during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    David J. Phillip/Associated Press

    While he since deleted the tweet, Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Tyrann Mathieu turned heads when he wrote that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady "called me something I won't repeat" during Sunday's Super Bowl:

    Mathieu and Brady exchanged words around the end of the first half of Kansas City's 31-9 victory, and it was easy to assume the defensive back was frustrated with how the game was unfolding.

    After all, the Buccaneers scored touchdowns on their final two possessions of the half and were aided by multiple penalties. One of the penalties during those drives negated a Mathieu interception, and another was pass interference on him in the end zone.

    Frustration in that given moment would have been understandable, although the tweet initially insinuated that there may have been something else at play.

    Whatever the issue was, Brady had no trouble against the Kansas City defense and threw for 201 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions while winning his seventh Super Bowl ring.

