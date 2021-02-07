Athletes Praise Tom Brady After Buccaneers QB Wins 7th Career Super Bowl

Athletes Praise Tom Brady After Buccaneers QB Wins 7th Career Super BowlFebruary 8, 2021
Tom Brady was the toast of the sports world as he earned his seventh title with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.
Brady was crowned the game's MVP after going 21-of-29 for 201 yards and three touchdowns.
Not surprisingly, the 43-year-old was a hot topic of discussion on social media. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James in particular reveled in the result:
Others across the sports spectrum responded similarly:
Brady already had a strong case to be considered the greatest football player of all time. Perhaps somebody will take that honor from him one day, but that person may not be born yet:
Chiney Ogwumike @chiney
At the age of 43, Tom Brady walked into a season like no other due to pandemic... with new teammates, coaches & in a new conference... and won his 7th SuperBowl. He made one of the hardest things for an athlete to ever do, look easy. GOAT is an understatement at this point. 🐐
At a certain point, you run out of superlatives to describe the kind of resume that Brady has built. In addition to his team success, he's a three-time MVP, three-time first-team All-Pro and a 14-time Pro Bowler.
And there's a good chance we'll all have to do this again next year after Brady lifts the Vince Lombardi Trophy for an eighth time.
Gronk, Brady Making History
Bucs TE on joining QB and winning another title: 'It's hands down one of the greatest accomplishments in sports history'