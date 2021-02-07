    Athletes Praise Tom Brady After Buccaneers QB Wins 7th Career Super Bowl

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 8, 2021

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrates after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    Ashley Landis/Associated Press

    Tom Brady was the toast of the sports world as he earned his seventh title with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

    Brady was crowned the game's MVP after going 21-of-29 for 201 yards and three touchdowns.

    Not surprisingly, the 43-year-old was a hot topic of discussion on social media. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James in particular reveled in the result:

    Others across the sports spectrum responded similarly:

    Brady already had a strong case to be considered the greatest football player of all time. Perhaps somebody will take that honor from him one day, but that person may not be born yet:

    At a certain point, you run out of superlatives to describe the kind of resume that Brady has built. In addition to his team success, he's a three-time MVP, three-time first-team All-Pro and a 14-time Pro Bowler.

    And there's a good chance we'll all have to do this again next year after Brady lifts the Vince Lombardi Trophy for an eighth time.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Gronk, Brady Making History

      Bucs TE on joining QB and winning another title: 'It's hands down one of the greatest accomplishments in sports history'

      Gronk, Brady Making History
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      Gronk, Brady Making History

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Chris Jones Calls Out Refs

      Chiefs DT: ‘Only the referees can call the penalties ... What can I say? We had a lot of penalties called on us today’

      Chris Jones Calls Out Refs
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Chris Jones Calls Out Refs

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Mahomes: They Beat Us Good

      Chiefs QB after a 9-pt outing: 'The best I've been beaten in a long time'

      Mahomes: They Beat Us Good
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Mahomes: They Beat Us Good

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      2021 Super Bowl Odds:

      Chiefs, Packers and Bucs lead the way

      2021 Super Bowl Odds:
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      2021 Super Bowl Odds:

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report