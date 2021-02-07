Athletes Praise Tom Brady After Buccaneers QB Wins 7th Career Super Bowl

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Tom Brady was the toast of the sports world as he earned his seventh title with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

Brady was crowned the game's MVP after going 21-of-29 for 201 yards and three touchdowns.

Not surprisingly, the 43-year-old was a hot topic of discussion on social media. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James in particular reveled in the result:

Others across the sports spectrum responded similarly:

Brady already had a strong case to be considered the greatest football player of all time. Perhaps somebody will take that honor from him one day, but that person may not be born yet:

At a certain point, you run out of superlatives to describe the kind of resume that Brady has built. In addition to his team success, he's a three-time MVP, three-time first-team All-Pro and a 14-time Pro Bowler.

And there's a good chance we'll all have to do this again next year after Brady lifts the Vince Lombardi Trophy for an eighth time.