Tyrann Mathieu: Never Seen That Side of Tom Brady After Super Bowl Trash Talk

Kansas City Chiefs star Tyrann Mathieu saw a new, intense version of Tom Brady when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was trash-talking the defensive back late in the first half.

Brady and Mathieu began jawing at each other earlier in the drive, but when the QB hit Antonio Brown for a touchdown during the 31-9 Super Bowl victory, Brady immediately ran over to Mathieu and shouted in his face—but it was only Mathieu who was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct on the play.

"I never really saw that side of Tom Brady, to be honest," Mathieu told reporters after the loss (h/t Myles Simmons of ProFootball Talk). "But whatever. No comment. it's over with. I'm done with it."

Mathieu's night was nothing if not frustrating.

Earlier in the first half, with Tampa Bay up 7-3 and approaching the red zone, Mathieu picked off a pass from Brady intended for Mike Evans only to see it called back on a somewhat borderline holding penalty by Charvarius Ward.

Instead of injecting some much-needed momentum into his sideline, Mathieu watched Brady's offense stay on the field and convert a touchdown to tight end Rob Gronkowski four plays later.

Mathieu would finish with three total tackles on the night—as many touchdown passes as Brady recorded.

With the quarterback quickly brushing off any retirement talk during the postgame ceremony, it seems like Brady and Mathieu will meet again somewhere down the line. The feud that began on Super Bowl Sunday is likely to follow.