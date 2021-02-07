    Tyrann Mathieu: Never Seen That Side of Tom Brady After Super Bowl Trash Talk

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIFebruary 8, 2021

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) talks with Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) after throwing a touchdown pass during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
    Gregory Bull/Associated Press

    Kansas City Chiefs star Tyrann Mathieu saw a new, intense version of Tom Brady when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was trash-talking the defensive back late in the first half. 

    Brady and Mathieu began jawing at each other earlier in the drive, but when the QB hit Antonio Brown for a touchdown during the 31-9 Super Bowl victory, Brady immediately ran over to Mathieu and shouted in his face—but it was only Mathieu who was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct on the play. 

    "I never really saw that side of Tom Brady, to be honest," Mathieu told reporters after the loss (h/t Myles Simmons of ProFootball Talk). "But whatever. No comment. it's over with. I'm done with it."

    Mathieu's night was nothing if not frustrating

    Earlier in the first half, with Tampa Bay up 7-3 and approaching the red zone, Mathieu picked off a pass from Brady intended for Mike Evans only to see it called back on a somewhat borderline holding penalty by Charvarius Ward.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Instead of injecting some much-needed momentum into his sideline, Mathieu watched Brady's offense stay on the field and convert a touchdown to tight end Rob Gronkowski four plays later. 

    Mathieu would finish with three total tackles on the night—as many touchdown passes as Brady recorded. 

    With the quarterback quickly brushing off any retirement talk during the postgame ceremony, it seems like Brady and Mathieu will meet again somewhere down the line. The feud that began on Super Bowl Sunday is likely to follow. 

     

