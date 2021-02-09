2020 NBA Re-Draft: Where Would LaMelo Ball, James Wiseman, Anthony Edwards Go?

11 of 12

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

11. San Antonio Spurs: Jaden McDaniels (Original pick: No. 28)

McDaniels should fly up the board of a re-draft after what he's shown so far as a shooter and defender. His inconsistency at Washington was frustrating, but the 6'9" forward's NBA potential always popped when scouting his perimeter skill set and tools guarding different positions.

12. Sacramento Kings: Devin Vassell (Original pick: No. 11)

Shooting 38.9 percent from three, Vassell would give Sacramento another floor-spacer the way Haliburton has. But instead of offering playmaking, he'd earn his spot in the rotation with on- and off-ball defense.

13. New Orleans Pelicans: Kira Lewis Jr. (Original pick: No. 13)

The Pelicans shouldn't rethink their decision on Lewis, especially given Lonzo Ball's struggles and Killian Hayes' rough start. They'll eventually value Lewis' ability to break down defenses and create scoring opportunities with his speed and dribble.

14. Boston Celtics: Obi Toppin (Original pick: No. 8)

A slow start for Toppin in New York shouldn't deter Boston at No. 14. The Celtics would use him differently, getting him more involved in pick-and-rolls to optimize his athleticism around the basket instead of playing him as a spot-up shooter the way the Knicks have.

15. Orlando Magic: Killian Hayes (Original pick: No. 7)

With Anthony selected in the top 10 of this re-draft, the Magic can buy low on Hayes, who doesn't turn 20 until July and excels as a ball-screen scorer and playmaker. Given all the injuries to Orlando's roster, this lost season would represent a good opportunity for Hayes to play through mistakes and develop his shooting and decision-making.

16. Detroit Pistons: Isaac Okoro (Original pick: No. 5)

Okoro's scoring limitations are worrisome, but he currently leads all rookies in minutes because of his defensive toughness. Instead of chasing unrealistic upside from anyone else at No. 16, the Pistons should value Okoro's high floor and role-player potential.

17. Oklahoma City Thunder: Precious Achiuwa (Original pick: No. 20)

Aleksej Pokusevski looks a little too far away for Oklahoma City to feel confident in its original No. 17 pick. Achiuwa could be a safer option with enough upside, based on his rookie flashes of unique athleticism and defensive versatility.

18. Dallas Mavericks: Desmond Bane (Original pick: No. 30)

Clearly missing Seth Curry, the Mavericks should be thrilled to land Bane, who's fifth in the NBA in three-point percentage (48.6 percent). Josh Green is still a promising two-way prospect long term, but Bane is a sure thing right now thanks to his elite shooting and high-IQ play.

19. Detroit Pistons: R.J. Hampton (Original pick: No. 24)

The second time around, the Pistons might want to gamble on Hampton's upside over Saddiq Bey's one-dimensional shooting. Though Hampton hasn't logged many minutes, he's still the more exciting long-term play with explosive athleticism and combo-guard skills at 20 years old.

20. Miami Heat: Theo Maledon (Original pick: No. 34)

Maledon has given the Thunder some offensive versatility with his pick-and-roll play and shooting from both backcourt spots. With Achiuwa taken, Miami could now develop the French combo guard to eventually replace Goran Dragic.