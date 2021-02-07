Dez Bryant Says He Wishes He'd Played with Tom Brady During NFL Career

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

Wide receiver Dez Bryant has one regret about his career.

Having spent eight of his nine seasons in the league with the Dallas Cowboys before a ninth with the Baltimore Ravens, he never got to play with Tom Brady.

This isn't the first time Bryant shared his strong feelings for Brady, noting in 2018 that Brady was his "favorite player."

Bryant, a three-time Pro Bowler and 2014 All-Pro selection, expressed the sentiment while Brady was leading the Buccaneers past the Kansas City Chiefs after the first half of Super Bowl LV.