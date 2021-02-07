Report: Bucs' Bruce Arians Laughed Off '100 Percent BS' Retirement Rumor

Uncredited/Associated Press

Rumors that Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians would retire if he was successful on Super Bowl Sunday have been shot down, according to a report.

A source told Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk that the report is "100 percent BS" and Arians "laughed at the suggestion."

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported earlier in the day that Arians could hand the team over to defensive coordinator Todd Bowles if his team defeated the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday (h/t Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk).

The 68-year-old won Super Bowls back in 2006 and 2009, when he was an assistant coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he hasn't found that same level of success since becoming a head coach in 2013.

Through seven years as a head coach, including five with the Arizona Cardinals, Arians has amassed a 67-44-1 record.

Arians has had a taste of retirement before. He stepped away in 2018 following what USA Today's Mike Jones referred to as "two serious health scares," but came back in 2019 to take over in Tampa Bay.

"It's amazing, absolutely amazing," Arians said of this season, per Jones. "This is the most rewarding year I've had in coaching, probably, because of the pandemic and what we've had to deal with. Watching this team grow and get better and better and jell for the playoffs, it's been a fantastic year and I'm very, very thankful."

He told reporters in January that he planned on "going for two" and thus wasn't planning on retiring following Sunday's championship.

Bowles, who like Arians is in his second season with the Buccaneers, has overhauled the Buccaneers defense. The unit ranked eighth in the NFL this season, compared to a second-worst mark in 2018. He has previous head coaching experience from four seasons with the New York Jets.

While the plan is for Arians to be in place in 2021, the Bucs will have to deal with the Chiefs before they make any front-office decisions.