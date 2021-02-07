    Serena Williams Beats Laura Siegemund in Straight Sets at 2021 Australian Open

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorFebruary 8, 2021

    United States' Serena Williams makes a forehand return to Germany's Laura Siegemund during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021.(AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
    Rick Rycroft/Associated Press

    Serena Williams began her 2021 Australian Open appearance with a 6-1, 6-1 straight-set victory over Laura Siegemund.

    Williams, who is seeded No. 10, lost her serve in the match's first game, but she immediately broke Siegemund in return en route to winning 10 straight games.

    The seven-time Australian Open champion and 23-time major winner in singles needed only 57 minutes to advance. She cruised against WTA's No. 49 player, winning eight of the match's last night points for the win.

    Williams won 16 of her 20 first-serve points, compared to just eight of 31 for Siegemund. She also had four aces, while Siegemund had zero.

    Williams also took advantage of her break-point opportunities, winning six of nine.

    Williams' second-round match will take place against Nina Stojanovic, who defeated Irina-Camelia Begu 6-3, 6-4 in the first round. Stojanovic is listed No. 99 in the WTA rankings

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Osaka Sweeps in 1st Round of 2021 Australian Open

      Osaka Sweeps in 1st Round of 2021 Australian Open
      Tennis logo
      Tennis

      Osaka Sweeps in 1st Round of 2021 Australian Open

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Rafa Still Dealing With Injury

      Nadal says he's feeling 'not great' due to a persistent back injury that kept him from playing ATP Cup

      Rafa Still Dealing With Injury
      Tennis logo
      Tennis

      Rafa Still Dealing With Injury

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Australian Open: Katie Boulter, Johanna Konta & Dan Evans lead British interest

      Australian Open: Katie Boulter, Johanna Konta & Dan Evans lead British interest
      Tennis logo
      Tennis

      Australian Open: Katie Boulter, Johanna Konta & Dan Evans lead British interest

      BBC Sport
      via BBC Sport

      Australian Open 2021: Day-by-Day Listings for Tournament

      Australian Open 2021: Day-by-Day Listings for Tournament
      Tennis logo
      Tennis

      Australian Open 2021: Day-by-Day Listings for Tournament

      Joe Tansey
      via Bleacher Report