Serena Williams Beats Laura Siegemund in Straight Sets at 2021 Australian Open

Serena Williams began her 2021 Australian Open appearance with a 6-1, 6-1 straight-set victory over Laura Siegemund.

Williams, who is seeded No. 10, lost her serve in the match's first game, but she immediately broke Siegemund in return en route to winning 10 straight games.

The seven-time Australian Open champion and 23-time major winner in singles needed only 57 minutes to advance. She cruised against WTA's No. 49 player, winning eight of the match's last night points for the win.

Williams won 16 of her 20 first-serve points, compared to just eight of 31 for Siegemund. She also had four aces, while Siegemund had zero.

Williams also took advantage of her break-point opportunities, winning six of nine.

Williams' second-round match will take place against Nina Stojanovic, who defeated Irina-Camelia Begu 6-3, 6-4 in the first round. Stojanovic is listed No. 99 in the WTA rankings.