Super Bowl Quarter Score 2021: Chiefs vs. Bucs 2nd-Quarter Update and Recap

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers went into the second quarter with a 7-3 lead over the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. They're off to a solid start in Super Bowl LV.

The Chiefs opened the second quarter on 3rd-and-4. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes continued to struggle in the pocket. He missed on a pass to running back Darrel Williams, and the Chiefs chose to punt.

On the ensuing drive, the Buccaneers drove from their 30-yard line to the Chiefs' 1-yard line but failed to score. Kansas City came up with a crucial stop to avoid a two-possession deficit:

Head coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy tried to help Mahomes loosen up deep in their territory. The Chiefs signal-caller tossed a short pass to Tyreek Hill for a 14-yard gain:

Kansas City stalled on the drive. After an offensive holding call on Ben Niemann during a punt that forced a rekick, Tommy Townsend bobbled the second attempt and punted for just 29 yards, which set the Buccaneers up on a short field:

Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu thought he had an interception, but cornerback Charvarius Ward drew a flag for defensive holding:

A few plays later, Kansas City's special teams shot itself in the foot with another penalty. Cornerback Antonio Hamilton jumped offside while the Buccaneers attempted a field goal, which resulted in a first down.

Tom Brady made the Chiefs pay with an accurate strike to tight end Rob Gronkowski for their second touchdown hookup:

Mahomes connected with Hill and tight end Travis Kelce on his final drive of the first half, but edge-rusher Shaquil Barrett applied pressure on 3rd-and-6 at the 14-yard line. Kansas City had to settle for a field goal.

Tampa Bay made a late surge before halftime. Brady tossed up a deep ball to wideout Mike Evans, and cornerback Bashaud Breeland tripped up the receiver and drew a pass interference infraction. The Buccaneers reached the 1-yard line again, but this time they scored a touchdown:

Give credit to Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles. He kept the Chiefs out of the end zone through two quarters. Meanwhile, Brady looked great going into halftime, completing 16 of 20 passes for 140 yards and three touchdowns.

Score: Bucs 21, Chiefs 6