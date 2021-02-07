Super Bowl Quarter Score 2021: Chiefs vs. Bucs 1st-Quarter Update and Recap

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs called heads, won the coin toss and chose to defer to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, whose third-ranked scoring offense took the field first at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers are trying to avenge a 27-24 Week 12 loss to the Chiefs at Super Bowl LV.

The Buccaneers went three-and-out on their first possession and punted to the Chiefs, who moved the ball for one first down on their opening drive.

Tampa quarterback Tom Brady felt some pressure early in the quarter. Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark came off the edge and sacked him on 3rd-and-8:

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes moved well on his second drive, which is notable because he came into the game dealing with turf toe. He ran for 24 yards on three carries in the quarter:

Kansas City broke the ice with the first score as Harrison Butker drilled a 49-yard field goal. The Chiefs' ground attack found some success, though Mahomes completed just two passes for nine yards in the quarter:

The Buccaneers immediately answered the Chiefs and scored a touchdown to take the lead. Brady connected with wideout Antonio Brown twice and then he turned to a familiar face in tight end Rob Gronkowski for a touchdown:

Tampa Bay started slow, but its offense finished the quarter on a strong note.

Score: Bucs 7, Chiefs 3