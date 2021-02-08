NFL Free Agency 2021: Start Date, Rumors and Early Predictions

2 of 4

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Dak Prescott will be under center for the Dallas Cowboys once again in 2021.

The 27-year-old is slated to be a free agent again this spring. But Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the Cowboys will keep Prescott, whether by signing him to a long-term deal or applying the franchise tag for a second consecutive season.

Prescott was rolling along in 2020 prior to sustaining a devastating ankle injury in Week 5. He completed over 68 percent of his pass attempts through the first five games, racking up 1,856 yards passing and nine touchdowns against four interceptions. Dak also rushed for three scores.

Of course, Prescott's season came to a grinding halt on Oct. 11 against the New York Giants. He suffered a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle, ending his campaign early. Rapoport and Pelissero reported Prescott underwent a second surgery to "clean up" the ankle after his initial procedure, and he is expected to be ready well in advance of the 2021 season.

Will the Cowboys be able to reach a long-term agreement with their star quarterback this time around? Prescott would seem to have all the leverage. As NFL Network noted, he can make $37.7 million on the tag this season.

Perhaps the former Mississippi State product would prefer the security of a long-term deal coming off a major injury. But Prescott is expected to come back stronger, and he understands he is the cornerstone of the franchise. He should be supremely confident at the negotiating table.

Prediction: Cowboys forced to tag Prescott once again