NFL Free Agency 2021: Start Date, Rumors and Early Predictions
The 2020 NFL season has come to a close, and the focus shifts to the start of the 2021 league year.
Teams like the Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots figure to flex some muscle in free agency, while contenders such as the New Orleans Saints and Pittsburgh Steelers face salary cap challenges.
Free agency could be a long and winding road. Here are some early free-agent rumors, including Dak Prescott's future with the Dallas Cowboys and some players showing interest in joining newly acquired Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford in L.A.
Key Free-Agency Dates
February 23-March 9: Window for franchise and transition tags
March 15-17: "Legal" tampering period begins
March 17: Official start of league year, free agency begins at 4 p.m. ET
Cowboys Want Long-Term Deal with Dak Prescott
Dak Prescott will be under center for the Dallas Cowboys once again in 2021.
The 27-year-old is slated to be a free agent again this spring. But Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the Cowboys will keep Prescott, whether by signing him to a long-term deal or applying the franchise tag for a second consecutive season.
Prescott was rolling along in 2020 prior to sustaining a devastating ankle injury in Week 5. He completed over 68 percent of his pass attempts through the first five games, racking up 1,856 yards passing and nine touchdowns against four interceptions. Dak also rushed for three scores.
Of course, Prescott's season came to a grinding halt on Oct. 11 against the New York Giants. He suffered a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle, ending his campaign early. Rapoport and Pelissero reported Prescott underwent a second surgery to "clean up" the ankle after his initial procedure, and he is expected to be ready well in advance of the 2021 season.
Will the Cowboys be able to reach a long-term agreement with their star quarterback this time around? Prescott would seem to have all the leverage. As NFL Network noted, he can make $37.7 million on the tag this season.
Perhaps the former Mississippi State product would prefer the security of a long-term deal coming off a major injury. But Prescott is expected to come back stronger, and he understands he is the cornerstone of the franchise. He should be supremely confident at the negotiating table.
Prediction: Cowboys forced to tag Prescott once again
Bucs Intent on Retaining Chris Godwin
Fresh off a dominant Super Bowl win, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hoping to keep their offensive unit intact.
Rapoport and Pelissero reported the Bucs would like to bring back tight end Rob Gronkowski, who excelled in return from a one-year retirement. Rapoport also reported Tampa Bay is intent on keeping wide receiver Chris Godwin, whether by long-term deal or franchise tag.
Godwin was not quite the world-beater he was in 2019, when he racked up 1,333 receiving yards and ranked second among wideouts with 95.2 yards per game. The Philadelphia native was limited to 12 games in the 2020 season because of a litany of injuries.
However, Godwin still managed to haul in 65 receptions for 840 yards and seven scores. He had an especially strong outing against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship, going for five catches and 110 yards.
It is hardly a surprise to hear the Bucs want to keep Godwin. At just 24 years old, he has yet to even reach the prime of his football career, and he is an integral part of head coach Bruce Arians' offensive scheme.
Tampa Bay has a number of impact free agents this spring, including Shaquil Barrett and veteran linebacker Lavonte David. But re-signing Godwin could be the top priority.
Prediction: Bucs re-sign Godwin
Marvin Jones Jr. Following Stafford to L.A.?
The Los Angeles Rams' acquisition of Matthew Stafford could prompt some movement around the league.
Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Stafford has received texts from players sharing an interest in joining him in Los Angeles. One of those players, according to Schefter, is Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr.
Jones' career really took off when he joined Stafford in the Motor City. He went for 1,101 receiving yards in 2017, leading all receivers at 18.0 yards per reception. Injuries limited Jones to 22 games combined in 2018 and 2019, but he regained form in 2020.
The 30-year-old had a career-high 115 targets, racking up 76 catches for 978 yards and nine touchdowns. He was especially dynamic down the stretch, with three 100-yard hauls in the final five games.
Jones is from the L.A. area, and he could be motivated to join the hometown team as the Rams hope a change under center will help them contend for a Super Bowl. He could be an ideal fit in L.A., as well.
Rams receiver Josh Reynolds will be a free agent. Both Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp can operate in the slot, and Jones' chemistry with Stafford could help invigorate L.A.'s downfield passing attack.
Los Angeles will have to find the cap space. The Rams have the 27th-most projected cap, per Over The Cap, and some cuts could be in the cards. But Les Snead and Sean McVay could be motivated to add a game-changer like Jones, who might also be willing to take less money to come home.
Prediction: Rams ink Jones to a one-year deal
All stats obtained via Pro Football Reference, unless otherwise noted.