Chris Godwin Rumors: Bucs to Attempt to Sign WR to Long-Term Contract

While their immediate focus is on beating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will look to retain 2019 Pro Bowler Chris Godwin.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday the Bucs are likely to offer a long-term extension to Godwin or use the franchise tag to keep him around for the 2021 season.

