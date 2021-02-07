    Chris Godwin Rumors: Bucs to Attempt to Sign WR to Long-Term Contract

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 7, 2021

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) walks to the locker room prior to an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Kevin Sabitus)
    Kevin Sabitus/Associated Press

    While their immediate focus is on beating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will look to retain 2019 Pro Bowler Chris Godwin.

    NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday the Bucs are likely to offer a long-term extension to Godwin or use the franchise tag to keep him around for the 2021 season.

                

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Three Ways Bucs vs. Chiefs Could Be Different from Week 12

      Three Ways Bucs vs. Chiefs Could Be Different from Week 12
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      Three Ways Bucs vs. Chiefs Could Be Different from Week 12

      Jason Beede
      via Sports Illustrated Tampa Bay Buccaneers News, Analysis and More

      CBS: Arians Could Resign If Bucs Beat Chiefs; Todd Bowles Would Be HC

      CBS: Arians Could Resign If Bucs Beat Chiefs; Todd Bowles Would Be HC
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      CBS: Arians Could Resign If Bucs Beat Chiefs; Todd Bowles Would Be HC

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Offseason Surgery for Mahomes

      Chiefs QB will have surgery to repair his turf toe following the season (Rapoport)

      Offseason Surgery for Mahomes
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Offseason Surgery for Mahomes

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Bettor Wagers $50 on Henne to Win Super Bowl MVP; Would Pay $25K

      Bettor Wagers $50 on Henne to Win Super Bowl MVP; Would Pay $25K
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Bettor Wagers $50 on Henne to Win Super Bowl MVP; Would Pay $25K

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report