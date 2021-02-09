Predicting Landing Spots for the NFL's Biggest 2021 Trade Targets

0 of 8

Sam Craft/Associated Press

Super Bowl LV is in the books. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are your 2020 NFL champions, and the football world is now turning to the 2021 offseason.

Trades are likely to continue to be a huge part of the offseason. The Detroit Lions already sent quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for Jared Goff, a pair of first-round picks and a third-rounder. This jump-started a quarterback carousel that will likely see more movement in the not-too-distant future.

While quarterbacks will be at the top of the trade list for many teams, other position players will likely draw interest. Here, we'll examine some of the most notable potential trade targets and predict how their situations might unfold.

Factors like team need, player potential, recent rumors and contract and cap situations will factor into the predictions, though we'll leave a little leeway for moves that could happen in the coming weeks—like a surprise cut or a contract restructuring that frees up a chunk of valuable cap room.

Players are listed in alphabetical order.