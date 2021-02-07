Puppy Bowl 2021: Recap, MVP, Highlights and Twitter Reaction

Alison Yin/Associated Press

Team Ruff earned a 73-69 win over Team Fluff, but everyone involved was a winner at the 2021 Puppy Bowl on Sunday.

The captivating competition featured 70 puppies from 22 different shelters battling over various toys until there was a winner crowned for the 17th annual Lombarky Trophy.

Marshall took home the coveted MVP award after scoring some key plays in the game, including an eye-popping double touchdown after crossing the goal line twice:

Muffin kicked off the scoring by running in the first touchdown of the game:

The game ended on a walk-off touchdown as Paulie from Team Ruff scored as time expired.

Fan favorite Jett also came through with a key field goal for his team:

Of course, not everyone was as involved in the game:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

They were still good dogs. It just might take further analytics to detail their impact.

The actual scoring was based on bringing toys across the goal line, either carrying it for a touchdown or kicking it for a field goal. Martha Stewart represented Team Ruff during the broadcast, while Snoop Dogg sported outfits for Team Fluff.

While some had a vested interest in the outcome, the entire competition is simply a wholesome event with the goal of getting every dog involved to a forever home.

Every single puppy (and kitten) featured in the first 16 Puppy Bowls have been adopted, per Discovery, and the hope is the 17th annual event will continue the perfect streak.