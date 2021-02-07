Bettor Places $1M on Tom Brady, Bucs Moneyline; 3rd Person to Bet $1M on Bucs

Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

A $1 million moneyline bet was placed on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday's Super Bowl LV at the MGM in Nevada on Saturday.

According to ESPN's David Payne Purdum, it is the third seven-figure bet to be placed on the Super Bowl. All three of the bets have been on the Bucs.

Purdum noted that Tampa's moneyline is plus-135, meaning the bettor will receive a payout of $2.3 million with $1.35 million in winnings should the Buccaneers win.

Per ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio, the first seven-figure bet was also placed at the MGM, and it was for $2.3 million on the Bucs, who were getting 3.5 points at the time of the bet.

The second seven-figure bet was placed by Houston furniture store owner Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, who put $3.46 million on the Bucs plus-3.5 in a bet through the DraftKings mobile app.

As of Sunday, the Buccaneers are three-point underdogs, per DraftKings. That isn't a position Bucs quarterback Tom Brady is too accustomed to in Super Bowls.

Brady will be playing in his 10th Super Bowl on Sunday, and it will be only the second time he has played for the underdog. The first was Brady's first Super Bowl at the conclusion of the 2001 season.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

In just his second NFL season, Brady and the New England Patriots were two-touchdown underdogs against the St. Louis Rams and their Greatest Show on Turf offense.

The Pats shockingly won 20-17 on an Adam Vinatieri field goal as time expired, however.

Brady has since gone on to win five more Super Bowls, and he will look to make it seven overall Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

While the Bucs are the first team in NFL history to have home-field advantage in the Super Bowl, getting past the Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes won't be easy, as the Chiefs are the reigning Super Bowl champs and ranked first in the NFL in total offense this season.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).

21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/IA/CO/IL/TN only. In partnership with Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.