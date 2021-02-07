    Carson Wentz Trade Rumors: Nick Foles Linked in Potential Eagles-Bears Deal

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 7, 2021

    Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles (9) warms up before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)
    Brett Duke/Associated Press

    As the Philadelphia Eagles prepare to trade quarterback Carson Wentz, a reunion with Wentz's former backup could be in the offing.

    Howard Eskin of Sports Radio 94 WIP reported one proposal would see Nick Foles and Tarik Cohen come to Philadelphia along with a first-round pick for Wentz and a draft pick. Cohen has since taken to social media, saying he spoke with Bears management, and they informed him that he would not be traded.

    Foles had two previous stints with the Eagles (2012-14 and 2017-18) and famously led the team to a Super Bowl LII championship in place of an injured Wentz.

    Eagles fans have understandably shown a continued fondness for Foles despite his struggles since that Super Bowl run. Foles threw for 1,852 yards and 10 touchdowns against eight interceptions last season with the Bears, grading out as one of the NFL's worst quarterbacks in nearly every advanced and standard metric.

    If brought back into the fold, Foles would likely serve as a backup to Jalen Hurts. Foles' contract is fully guaranteed for the 2021 season, paying him a $4 million base salary. He is also guaranteed at least $1 million of his 2022 salary. 

    The Eagles have seemingly settled on trading Wentz sooner rather than later following a falling out between the former franchise quarterback and the organization. It seemed like Wentz would return in 2021 after the firing of coach Doug Pederson, but the red-hot quarterback trade market appears to have changed things.

    ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Bears and Indianapolis Colts are among the teams aggressively pursuing a Wentz trade. Both the Bears and Colts have strong, potentially Super Bowl-caliber rosters but have a glaring need for a quarterback.

    Wentz is coming off the worst season of his career, throwing for 2,620 yards and 16 touchdowns against 15 interceptions in 2020, but is still just 28 years old and a year removed from looking like a franchise quarterback. 

