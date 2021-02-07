Bettor Spends $641K on Chiefs Super Bowl Bets to Win $1.2M

Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

DraftKings Sportsbook announced Saturday that one bettor placed $641,150 worth of spread bets on the Kansas City Chiefs in their Super Bowl LV matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

DraftKings noted that if the Chiefs cover, that bettor will win $1,197,506.48.

Per DraftKings, the Chiefs are three-point favorites to beat the Buccaneers and win their second consecutive Super Bowl title.

Kansas City is led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who was the NFL MVP in his first season as a starter in 2019 and followed that up last season by leading the Chiefs to a Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers and seizing the Super Bowl MVP award.

This season, Mahomes piloted the NFL's No. 1 offense and led the Chiefs to a 14-1 record in the 15 regular-season games he started.

A concussion knocked Mahomes out of the second half of KC's divisional-round playoff game against the Cleveland Browns, but the Chiefs survived behind some clutch plays from backup Chad Henne.

Mahomes showed no ill effects the following week in the AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills, as he threw for 325 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-24 win.

While the 25-year-old Mahomes will be going for his second Super Bowl win Sunday, the 43-year-old Tom Brady will be playing in his 10th Super Bowl and trying for his seventh title.

Brady spent the first 20 years of his career with the New England Patriots, but he signed with the Bucs during the offseason and hasn't missed a beat.

It took some time for Brady to get the Bucs to the level he is accustomed to, but they were firing on all cylinders by the end of the season and Brady ended up throwing for 4,633 yards and 40 touchdowns.

Tampa ran through the Washington Football Team, New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers in the playoffs to get to this point.

Now, the Buccaneers will be the first team in NFL history to have a true home game in the Super Bowl, as they will host the Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

Chiefs vs. Bucs and Mahomes vs. Brady is one of the most intriguing Super Bowl matchups in recent memory, and it truly feels like it could go either way.

Many football fans across the world will be rooting for KC, but perhaps nobody will be cheering harder than the bettor who laid down over $600K on the Chiefs to win by at least four points.

For all the latest betting information and reaction, check out B/R Betting.

