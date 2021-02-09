Report: Patrick Mahomes to Undergo Toe Surgery Following Chiefs' Super Bowl Loss

Steve Sanders/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will reportedly undergo toe surgery Wednesday after the team's Super Bowl LV loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, a full recovery is expected in time for the 2021 regular season:

Mahomes is the gold standard at the NFL's most important position. He was named the league's MVP in 2018 and guided the Chiefs to the Super Bowl each of the last two seasons, beating the San Francisco 49ers last year before coming up short against Tom Brady and the Bucs.



The 25-year-old Texas Tech product has been durable as K.C.'s starter, but he was banged up throughout the playoff run. He spent time in the NFL's concussion protocol before the AFC Championship Game and dealt with the toe injury for the final few rounds of the postseason.

Kansas City doesn't have another QB under contract for 2021. Backup Chad Henne is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent, while Jordan Ta'amu and Anthony Gordon are exclusive rights free agents. The front office will likely attempt to re-sign Henne or bring in another veteran reserve as insurance.

Mahomes is the engine that makes the league's most explosive offense run. His elite arm talent combined with the ability to move the sticks with his legs makes him a nightmare matchup. Kansas City may be able to win without him, but it wouldn't be nearly as efficient offensively if he's out to open 2021.

It doesn't sound like that's a concern with around seven months until kickoff.