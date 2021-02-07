Pro Football Hall of Fame 2021: Inductees, Highlights and Reaction

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Eight football greats will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame as the Class of 2021 this summer, with the group being announced Saturday night during NFL Honors, the annual awards event that occurs the night before the Super Bowl.

The group was narrowed down from 18 finalists by the selection committee. The Class of 2021 will make it into Canton, Ohio, on Aug. 8. Of the eight members, five are modern-era inductees and three were on the ballot for the first time.

Here's a look at the Class of 2021, along with highlights and reactions from Saturday's announcement.

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021

Modern-Era Inductees

Alan Faneca, OG, Pittsburgh Steelers (1998-2007), New York Jets (2008-09), Arizona Cardinals (2010)

Calvin Johnson, WR, Detroit Lions (2007-15)

John Lynch, S, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1993-2003), Denver Broncos (2004-07)

Peyton Manning, QB, Indianapolis Colts (1998-2011), Denver Broncos (2012-15)

Charles Woodson, DB, Oakland Raiders (1998-2005, 2013-15), Green Bay Packers (2006-12)

Senior Inductee

Drew Pearson, WR, Dallas Cowboys (1973-83)

Contributor Inductee

Bill Nunn, assistant personnel director/scout, Pittsburgh Steelers (1970-2014)

Coach Inductee

Tom Flores, head coach, Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders (1979-87), Seattle Seahawks (1992-94)

Highlights, Reaction

Manning, Johnson and Woodson were all on the ballot for the first time. And It's not surprising that all three will be getting enshrined in 2021.

There was no doubt that Manning, a five-time NFL MVP and two-time Super Bowl champion, was going to be one of the headliners of the Class of 2021. He had a remarkable 18-year career in which he was consistently one of the top quarterbacks in the league.

Manning learned he was going to become a member of the Hall of Fame's Class of 2021 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, where he was approached by five of his former coaches. That included former Colts head coach Tony Dungy, who instructed Manning to turn around and be greeted by Pro Football Hall of Fame President David Baker:

Among those to share their thoughts on Manning's enshrinement were Dungy and several of his former teammates, including Edgerrin James, Jeff Saturday and Dwight Freeney.

Woodson, who played 18 NFL seasons, was also a strong choice to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. He played most of his career with the Raiders, but he also had an impressive stint with the Packers, during which he won a Defensive Player of the Year Award and a Super Bowl.

When Woodson learned of his enshrinement from Baker, he was at his home with his family:

Former Raiders running back Marcel Reece wrote a letter shared on Raiders.com in which he congratulated his former teammate for being part of the Hall of Fame's Class of 2021.

"I can recall countless experiences that we have shared together on the field, but it is the memories and stories off the field that I will cherish and laugh about the most," Reece wrote. "You are living proof of the phrase you 'coined' and epitomized: 'Work Hard, Make Plays.'"

Johnson may have only played nine NFL seasons—all with the Detroit Lions—but he made a big impact as one of the league's top receivers. He was a three-time All-Pro selection and made it to six consecutive Pro Bowls, while also leading the NFL in receiving twice.

Like Woodson, Johnson learned of his Hall of Fame inclusion with a home visit from Baker:

Faneca and Lynch had longer waits before getting into the Hall of Fame as modern-era inductees. This was Lynch's eighth time as a finalist, while it was Faneca's sixth.

Lynch shared a video message via Twitter on Saturday night, while Faneca shared photos from his celebratory dinner.

Because Flores, Nunn and Pearson weren't modern-era finalists, the selection committee had yes/no votes to determine whether any of the three would be enshrined as members of the Class of 2021.