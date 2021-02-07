J.J. Watt Says Brother T.J. Should Have Won NFL DPOY Award over Aaron Donald

J.J. Watt Says Brother T.J. Should Have Won NFL DPOY Award over Aaron DonaldFebruary 7, 2021
Houston Texans star J.J. Watt spoke out on behalf of his brother T.J. after the Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker lost the Defensive Player of the Year Award to Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald.
Tweeting that his brother wouldn't admit it, the elder Watt noted that T.J. played one fewer game than Donald and still led the league in sacks, tackles for loss, QB pressures and QB hits.
JJ Watt @JJWatt
Aaron Donald is an absolutely incredible player. I love watching him play & he’s headed to the Hall of Fame without question. This has nothing to do with AD personally. This is me saying what my brother won’t. TJ played 1 less game and STILL led the NFL in every major category. https://t.co/m1vzrD88WU
Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey responded to those who think Watt deserved the award by calling Donald an "elite" talent who requires double- or triple-teams on every play.
Jalen Ramsey @jalenramsey
Lol ikno people not really questioning if AD should have won DPOY 😂😂.. Yoo that’s insane. It’s some ELITE defensive players in this league for sure & if 99 wasn’t in the league, I would hear it, but he really the greatest. Keep on tho, y’all about to get y’all Oline hurt fr 🤣
For T.J.'s part, he's using the loss as fuel for next season. Shortly after Donald wrapped up his acceptance speech, Watt delivered a simple response on Twitter.
Donald earned 27 of 50 possible votes, while Watt finished second with 20.
