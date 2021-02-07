J.J. Watt Says Brother T.J. Should Have Won NFL DPOY Award over Aaron Donald

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Houston Texans star J.J. Watt spoke out on behalf of his brother T.J. after the Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker lost the Defensive Player of the Year Award to Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

Tweeting that his brother wouldn't admit it, the elder Watt noted that T.J. played one fewer game than Donald and still led the league in sacks, tackles for loss, QB pressures and QB hits.

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey responded to those who think Watt deserved the award by calling Donald an "elite" talent who requires double- or triple-teams on every play.

For T.J.'s part, he's using the loss as fuel for next season. Shortly after Donald wrapped up his acceptance speech, Watt delivered a simple response on Twitter.

Donald earned 27 of 50 possible votes, while Watt finished second with 20.