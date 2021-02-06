    NFL Play of the Year 2020: Award Winner and Reaction

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIFebruary 7, 2021

    Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray (1) and DeAndre Hopkins (10) celebrate a touchdown scored by Christian Kirk (13) in the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
    Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and wideout DeAndre Hopkins were expected to become a dream duo when the Cards made a blockbuster deal to bring the receiver to the desert over the offseason. 

    That happened in a big way during a Week 10 victory over the Buffalo Bills that's known for a single play: Hail Murray. 

    On Saturday, the NFL awarded Murray and Hopkins with the Play of the Year award and brought football fans right back to that unforgettable moment. 

    With his team trailing by four points with only seconds to play, Murray hit Hopkins on a 43-yard Hail Mary that the All-Pro wideout hauled in despite being covered by multiple Bills defenders in the end zone. It was as miraculous a moment as NFL fans have seen in a regular-season game, and the Cards pulled off a 32-30 victory. 

    Buffalo only lost three times all season. Arguably none hurt more than its defeat in the desert. Now the play is immortalized in league history. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Former Cardinals OL Alan Faneca named to Pro Football Hall of Fame

      Former Cardinals OL Alan Faneca named to Pro Football Hall of Fame
      Arizona Cardinals logo
      Arizona Cardinals

      Former Cardinals OL Alan Faneca named to Pro Football Hall of Fame

      Jess Root
      via Cards Wire

      Aaron Rodgers Wins 3rd MVP 🏅

      Packers star caps off 48-TD, 4,299-yard season with another MVP trophy 🙌

      Aaron Rodgers Wins 3rd MVP 🏅
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Aaron Rodgers Wins 3rd MVP 🏅

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Potential Landing Spots for Wentz

      @GDavenport takes a look at trade packages and possible teams for the QB amid trade rumors ➡️

      Potential Landing Spots for Wentz
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Potential Landing Spots for Wentz

      Gary Davenport
      via Bleacher Report

      Derrick Henry Is OPOY

      Titans RB earns Offensive Player of the Year award after leading league with 17 TDs and more than 2,000 yards rushing

      Derrick Henry Is OPOY
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Derrick Henry Is OPOY

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report