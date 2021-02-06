NFL Play of the Year 2020: Award Winner and Reaction

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and wideout DeAndre Hopkins were expected to become a dream duo when the Cards made a blockbuster deal to bring the receiver to the desert over the offseason.

That happened in a big way during a Week 10 victory over the Buffalo Bills that's known for a single play: Hail Murray.

On Saturday, the NFL awarded Murray and Hopkins with the Play of the Year award and brought football fans right back to that unforgettable moment.

With his team trailing by four points with only seconds to play, Murray hit Hopkins on a 43-yard Hail Mary that the All-Pro wideout hauled in despite being covered by multiple Bills defenders in the end zone. It was as miraculous a moment as NFL fans have seen in a regular-season game, and the Cards pulled off a 32-30 victory.

Buffalo only lost three times all season. Arguably none hurt more than its defeat in the desert. Now the play is immortalized in league history.